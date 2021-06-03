Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, 22, Rocks A Mullet In 1st Vogue Photo Shoot

Ella Emhoff admitted that she’s ‘really drawn to that almost ugly-chic look’ while getting her mullet cut for the model and fashion designer’s first-ever ‘Vogue’ photo shoot.

For her first ever Vogue photo shoot, Ella Emhoff offered her thoughts on the hairstyle that took over the quarantine era: the mullet! The 22-year-old designer, who has risen to fame as Kamala Harris‘s fashion-forward stepdaughter, gave herself a mullet while living in Brooklyn earlier in 2021 but was given a “mullet shape up” for her Vogue shoot (courtesy of hairstylist Masami Hosono). “I feel like in the past, the mullet was deemed unattractive and kind of odd, and I’m really drawn to that almost ugly-chic look,” Ella told the magazine, noting how the mullet has finally been embraced in the mainstream (as hundreds of DIY TikTok haircut videos prove).

Even after undergoing the hair makeover, Ella is still called to experiment with the hair style. “The more you have this style, the more you want to push the limits of how mullet-y you can get it,” Ella admitted.

Well, Ella’s mullet definitely appeared more “mullet-y” as she had her signature curls snipped for the photo shoot. The daughter of the Second Gentleman of the U.S., Kamala’s husband Douglas Emhoff, opted for a whimsical preppy look for this on-camera makeover: a fuzzy ribbed yellow cardigan from Celine by Hedi Slimane, along with a blue and white-striped dress shirt featuring a ribbon-adorned ruffled collar from the same designer collection. Her wide rectangle frame glasses were from Gucci.

Before: Ella Emhoff is pictured here wearing her hair in a longer, nearly shoulder-length style in Nov. 2020. [Instagram/@ellaemhoff]

After signing with the world-renown IMG Models agency in January of 2021, Ella went on to debut her iconic mullet on the runway for Proenza Schouler amid New York Fashion Week in February. It was also Ella’s first time walking on a fashion runway! However, her calling is more behind-the-scenes as a fashion designer: Ella studied textile design and specialized in knitwear at The New School’s Parsons School of Design, where she graduated from in May.

A day before Ella’s Vogue photo shoot came out, she was pictured on a rare outing with her boyfriend Sam Hine, 27. Ella and the GQ senior associate editor were pictured happily holding hands while walking in Manhattan, after first sparking romance rumors in February.