Courtney Stodden Rocks Tiny Purple Bikini & Kisses Her Fiance After Announcing Their Engagement

Courtney Stodden was photographed kissing her fiancé Chris Sheng during a memorial day pool party, just hours before they got engaged on May 28.

Courtney Stodden‘s boyfriend put a ring on it! The 26-year-old blonde beauty, who identifies as non-binary, was photographed enjoying a Memorial Day weekend pool party with their longterm love Chris Sheng, 41, on May 28. Hours after the photo was snapped Chris popped the question and two days later, on May 30, Courtney lit up social media with the happy news of their engagement.

In the photo, Courtney, 26, looked like a pin-up model in a tiny purple bikini and her movie producer fiancé looked equally fit in a blue and green palm-patterned speedo that left little to the imagination. Courtney can be seen standing on the stairs of an outdoor swimming pool, while Chris, 41, who is standing on the pool deck, leans down to kiss them.

For the daytime pool party Courtney wore their platinum blonde hair in loose beach waves and opted for natural make-up. The happy couple looked totally in love during their day of fun in the sun.

Then, on Sunday, Courtney took to Instagram and revealed a gigantic diamond ring from their engagement in a short clip. “I said yes,” they gushed in the caption, adding that “the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful.”

In the video Courtney shared with her Instagram followers she wore her hair piled on top of her head, along with a pair of large tinted sunglasses. She added the hashtags “#engaged” “stopasianhate” and “#diamondsareagirlsbestfriend.”

This will not be Courtney’s first marriage. In 2011, when she was just 16-years-old she married a then 51-year-old actor, Doug Hutchinson. Courtney, who finalized their divorce from Doug in 2020, has accused Doug of grooming them as a teenager.

At the time of the marriage there was little public sympathy for teenage Courtney — but lots of public judgment over their marriage to the actor, who is 34 years their senior. Recently Chrissy Teigen, 35, issued a public apology for the bullying comments she made towards Courtney on Twitter a decade ago.

In Chrissy’s apology, the cookbook author wrote that she was being an “insecure, attention seeking troll” when she made cruel comments about Courtney a decade ago. Amid the lengthy apology, she also wrote, “I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

For her part Courtney seems to have moved on from the bullying — and from their troubling marriage to Doug. These days they are busy building a career as a model and singer releasing songs like “Car Candy,” “Hurting People,” and “We Are America.” And now, Courtney can add wedding planning to their busy schedule!