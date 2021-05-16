Chrissy Teigen Heads To Disneyland With John Legend & Kids After Apology To Courtney Stodden

Chrissy Teigen was spotted walking around the popular theme park with her family, including daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, while seemingly attempting to keep a low profile in a baseball cap and casual clothes.

Chrissy Teigen, 35, spent some quality time with her husband John Legend, 42, and their two kids Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, in her first public appearance since she apologized to Courtney Stodden, 26, for resurfaced bullying tweets and direct messages, including one Courtney said advised them to commit suicide in 2011. The model was hardly recognizable when she was photographed walking around Disneyland with her brood on May 15 as she wore a dark blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap that hid her long hair underneath and a gray face mask. She also wore a denim jacket and black cropped leggings with white sneakers. Check out the pics HERE.

As John, who was wearing a dark blue long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and white sneakers, walked beside her, he was carrying Miles on his shoulders. The tot was wearing a red long-sleeved hoodie, jeans, and white sneakers and appeared as happy as could be seeing a high view while atop his dad. He also wore a tan face mask while John wore a black one.

Chrissy and John’s family outing comes just three days after she made headlines for tweeting an apology to Courtney and her followers when bullying tweets she wrote to the model back in 2011 resurfaced. “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullsh*t in front of the entire world,” she wrote in the lengthy tweet. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be.”

“I was an insecure, attention seeking troll,” she continued. “I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that…is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

“I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly,” the mother-of-two added. “These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!” She also said she “tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

Once Chrissy’s apology was posted, it didn’t take long for Courtney to respond, and according to them, she didn’t try to reach out privately. “I accept her apology and forgive her. But, the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter,” they told TMZ. “All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”

After Chrissy’s tweets to Courtney and other tweets in which she spoke negatively about other celebs, like Lindsay Lohan, resurfaced, the cookware she sold at Target was pulled from their stores, but the retailer insists the timing was only a coincidence and had nothing to do with the bullying posts. Chrissy was also called out by other celebs, including conservative commentator Candance Owens, who compared her to accused sex abusers Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein.

“People wonder how people like Harvey Weinstein & Epstein were able to victimize people for years despite the fact that ‘everybody knew’. It’s the same reason Chrissy Teigen has been platformed despite publicly victimizing women for over a decade. Hollywood protects predators,” Candace’s tweet read.