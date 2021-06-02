Cody Simpson Packs On PDA With Marloes Stevens After Calling Miley Cyrus Romance A ‘Phase’

Just days after opening up about his breakup from Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson was photographed out and about with his current girlfriend, Marloes Stevens.

Cody Simpson and Marloes Stevens are going strong! While Cody is currently extremely busy with his training for the Olympics, he cleared some time in his schedule to hang out with his gorgeous model girlfriend on June 2. The lovebirds stepped out for some coffee in Australia, and weren’t shy about showing off some PDA as paparazzi snapped photos. At one point, Cody moved Marloes’ hair off her face, and at another, he wrapped his arms around her.

This outing comes following Cody’s recent interview about his relationship with Miley Cyrus, who he dated for about ten months before their split in Aug. 2020. Although he seems to look back fondly on their romance, he did admit that the relationship was a “phase” for him. “We went from kind of being good friends and just having a lot of the same friends to being together for a while,” Cody explained. “Everything ended fairly amicably. It was just one of those phases I guess you go through and you learn a lot from it.”

Cody and Marloess were first linked just three months after the breakup when they were photographed out on a date together. In the weeks that followed, things heated up quickly, and they’ve been going strong ever since. Now, Marloes is with Cody in Australia as he trains for the Olympics.

Later this month, he will complete in the Australian Swimming Trials after unexpectedly qualifying earlier this year. During his training, Cody is doing 16-17 workouts a week, which include swimming, weight lifting, pilates and yoga. “I love it,” he told GQ. “I love the challenge. I love the pain. You get addicted to it, almost. It sends the craziest endorphins through your body and it’s the healthiest high you can get.”

Qualifying for this year’s Tokyo Olympics will not be easy, but Cody is realistic about the situation. “I was never under any delusions,” he admitted. “Making the team for me this year is a long shot. Anyone trying to do it in less than a year is nuts, and to pull it off, you’d have to be Hercules. But I’m certainly a lot closer than I thought I’d be at this point.” Plus, if it doesn’t work out, there’s always the 2024 Games!