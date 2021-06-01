Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Pulled Over During Romantic Motorcycle Ride Around LA – Pics

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were enjoying a motorcycle ride until an LAPD officer pulled them over and it’s all reportedly because he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox‘s loving motorcycle ride was interrupted by a police officer from the Los Angeles Police Department on the afternoon of June 1 and there are pics to prove it! The 31-year-old rapper and his 35-year-old actress girlfriend were pulled over by law enforcement in Sherman Oaks, CA due to the fact that the former wasn’t wearing a helmet, TMZ reported. Once the officer stopped them, he also reportedly noticed MGK didn’t have the proper endorsement to operate a motorcycle on his driver’s license, so he ended up getting cited for both things.

After they were stopped, the lovebirds were photographed talking to the officer and hanging out on a sidewalk. Although MGK stayed next to the bike, Megan sat down near a bush while still wearing her helmet as she waited for things to get sorted out. She appeared to be wearing a long-sleeved white over shirt over a top, shorts, and sneakers while her beau had on a loose T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers.

The outlet further reported that both MGK and Megan were friendly and cooperative with the officer before eventually going on their way. It’s not clear what the next step will be, but it will probably lead to MGK just paying fines.

The interrupted motorcycle ride comes after MGK and Megan have been making headlines for appearing at various events together. Back on May 15, they were spotted going out on a date in celebration of Megan’s birthday, and on May 24 and May 27, they attended the Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, respectively. Megan also walked out on stage during MGK’s Indy 500 performance at the the Barstool Sports’ party at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. last weekend.

The couple’s been inseparable since they started dating a year ago and have been very open about showing off PDA. From passionately kissing on red carpets, to holding hands during outings, they’re not shy about their admiration and love for one another!