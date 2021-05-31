Frankie Grande Teases Sister Ariana’s Wedding To Dalton Gomez Was So ‘Joyful’ & ‘Perfect’ — Watch

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie has opened up about the pop star’s fairytale wedding, while speaking to HL about his upcoming Pride fundraiser ‘Rainbowthon’.

Frankie Grande described his sister Ariana Grande‘s secret wedding to Dalton Gomez as “absolutely beautiful”. The 38-year-old sat down with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on May 31, opening up about his pop star sister’s big day, and his upcoming virtual fundraiser Rainbowthon. “It was gorgeous,” he said of Ari’s May 15 wedding. “It was absolutely beautiful and everyone was so happy. It was such a joyful, joyful occasion.”

Frankie continued, “I was so happy to be there … She looked absolutely gorgeous and it was a beautiful, beautiful ceremony. I’m just going back there reminiscing in my brain and it was literally, literally a perfect, perfect evening.” The dancer also gushed over his new brother-in-law, telling HL, “Dalton’s the best. Love him. Totally, totally part of the Grande clan. Family.” Although he already has a brother, James Marchione, Frankie said “the more the merrier”.

“I love having another brother in the family … I have definitely expanded my sibling roster. I’m very happy and very, very grateful and so, so, so blessed.” Frankie sat down for a chat ahead of his Rainbowthon virtual fundraiser, which last year raised $54,870 for the Los Angeles LGBT Center. “This event is going to be so unbelievably campy, so unbelievably fun,” he explained, adding, “It’s going to be the queerest event of the year. It’s the perfect way to kick off pride. We have some unbelievable performances and it’s going to be a wonderful rainbow celebration.”

As for special guest appearances, Frankie teased, “My sister was there last year and anything is possible. Anything can happen and anyone can make an appearance this year.” The event, held on Jun 3 at 6pm, will benefit the HIV/AIDS services of the Los Angeles LGBT Center via TogetheRide. It is set to include a mix of performances and celebrity messages with participants including Jewel, JoJo Siwa, Alexandra Billings, Jasmine Davis, Shoshana Bean, Laith Ashley and Alyson Stoner.