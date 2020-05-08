Frankie Grande Reveals How ‘Rock Of Age’ Cast Is Supporting Co-Star Nick Cordero During COVID-19 Coma

Frankie Grande & the ‘Rock Of Ages’ cast has rallied around their co-star Nick Cordero during his battle with Coronavirus. Frankie spoke to HL about how they’re supporting him during this time.

Broadway star Nick Cordero has been in a coma due to Coronavirus complications for at least 37 days and while he has shown signs of improvement, he has a long road to recovery. The Tony Award winner had recently relocated to Los Angeles with his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their 10-month old son, Elvis, to perform in the Bourbon Room production of Rock Of Ages. Now, as he fights for his life, his cast, including Frankie Grande, is supporting in anyway they can. “We are very closely monitoring Nick’s condition and what’s going on with him. I’m staying super, super tuned in to Amanda’s Instagram Stories, and I don’t want to be too intrusive, so I’m waiting for the information to come, but I’m just praying every day. Sending love and light and healing energy,” Frankie told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

“When he wakes up, he’s going to need even more support and even more love, because he’s a performer… This is going to be a long process, a marathon for Nick, and we’re just going to be there for him. He can count on me or anyone in our cast for anything. We will be there,” Frankie continued. In support of her husband, Amanda has been asking fans and loved ones to sing and dance to Cordero’s song “Live Your Life” on social media using the hashtag #WakeUpNick, and it has since gone viral. Every evening at 6 PM ET, family, friends and fans blast the song and share those positive healing vibes Nick’s way. “The #WakeUpNick movement is so powerful,” Frankie added. “We’re here when you’re ready, Nick.”

And even though we’re in quarantine, Frankie is proving that the show MUST go on! He is guest-starring in Nickelodeon’s virtually-produced episode of the hit series Danger Force on Saturday, May 9. As his glitter-loving, even more over-the-top character Frankini, Frankie Grande is bringing the energy to viewers at home. “I was really happy to pop right back into that amazing character and it was not too difficult and really cool to do at home,” he explained. “I never take the crew at Nickelodeon for granted, but now, shooting at home, I didn’t realize just how grateful I actually was. I was really encouraged by the fact that it turned out so well.”

