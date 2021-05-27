Rebel Wilson Rocks A Cheerleading Uniform On The Set Of ‘Senior Year’ After Losing 60 Lbs.

Rebel Wilson was living her total cheerleading ‘fantasy’ in a new post she shared to Instagram on May 26! Check out her latest boomerang snap, featuring the star in her costume.

Rebel Wilson got into character on the set of her upcoming film Senior Year! The actress, 41, took to Instagram on May 26 to show off one of the costumes for her role in the comedy — a cheerleading uniform. Rebel looked great in the green, white and gold costume. Her hair was donned in a high ponytail, with a big green bow as her main accessory.

The snap that Rebel shared to Instagram was a boomerang of Rebel showing off some of her cheerleading moves — like some spirit fingers! “Living my BRING IT ON fantasy in [Senior Year],” Rebel caption the post, referencing the iconic early aughts film starring Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union. She also seemingly teased the release date of the movie: March 2022!

Rebel’s upcoming project sounds like it’ll perfectly play to her comedic chops. The actress will star alongside Chris Parnell, Mary Holland, Justin Hartley and more in the ensemble comedy. The film is about a woman in her 30s who wakes up from a coma, only to think that she’s still a teenager and return to the high school where she was a popular cheerleader.

Rebel has been pretty booked and busy as of late. Not only is she working on this comedy, she also just wrapped the film The Almond and the Seahorse. While filming the project in England, Rebel gave fans a behind-the-scenes look, posting a photo to Twitter featuring her co-star Charlotte Gainsbourg. Plus, Rebel has had hosting duties for the reality competition series Pooch Perfect!

While Rebel’s focus is back on her work, she’s also balancing a healthy life style after losing roughly 60 lbs. during her “Year of Health.” Rebel took a holistic approach to her healthy weight loss journey, not only exercising and eating right, but also changing her outlook on life and combining healthy habits with a positive frame of mind. This is such an exciting new chapter for the star, and we cannot wait to see what’s in store for her!