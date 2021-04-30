Rebel Wilson Looks Slimmer Than Ever In A Wetsuit While Filming Her New Movie At The Beach: See Pic

Rebel Wilson experienced one of the ‘chillest’ days on the set of her new movie! The star wore a wetsuit while filming at the beach during production of ‘The Almond and the Seahorse.’

Not even a bit of brisk beach weather could keep Rebel Wilson from doing her job! The Bridesmaids actress, 41, took to Twitter on April 30 to offer her fans an update on her latest project, The Almond and the Seahorse. In the photo, Rebel posed by co-star Charlotte Gainsbourg, 49, who fashioned a wetsuit just like Rebel!

The CHILLEST 🥶day on set with my amazingly talented and gorgeous co-star Charlotte Gainsbourg 💙 #TheAlmondAndTheSeahorse pic.twitter.com/bc4dWXJ5zJ — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) April 30, 2021

Rebel looked super happy and healthy, showing off her slim figure after her healthy weight loss journey. “The CHILLEST day on set with my amazingly talented and gorgeous co-star Charlotte Gainsbourg,” Rebel captioned the photo, which you can see above. She also added a blue heart emoji, and a freezing face emoji along with her words. The star also added the hashtag “The Almond and the Seahorse.”

Rebel is clearly hard at work on her upcoming film, which is currently in production and filming in England, per IMDb. The Almond and the Seahorse follows an architect and an archaeologist who try to reimagine the future, after a traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love the most. The movie is directed by duo Celyn Jones and Tom Stern and promises to be quite the drama.

Rebel has been enjoying a lot of success as of late. Not only is she back on set for her aforementioned film, but fans of the star have been loving her series Pooch Perfect. Even Rebel’s co-star on the reality competition TV series, Lisa Vanderpump, couldn’t help but gush about the comedic actress. “I had a great time with her,” Lisa EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

“I think often the Australian humor is a bit similar to the humor in England. It can be a bit more aggressive. We did have a laugh, that’s for sure. She’s very down to Earth. She looked pretty amazing as well. She literally lost so much weight. I could not believe it. She was good. She was a lot of fun to work with. I think everybody was very low maintenance. It was all about the dogs. There were no egos on the show. It was just all of us having a really good time.”