Rebel Wilson Strips Down To Sunbathe In Sultry New Video — Watch

Rebel Wilson soaked up the sun during a day out in London, posing for a sultry video on Instagram in a skimpy outfit.

It’s suns out, buns out for Rebel Wilson. The Hustle star, 41, got down to just her birthday suit for a day of sunbathing in London, she revealed on Instagram. Rebel posted a sizzling video on March 28 that shows herself lounging on the deck of a boat in the sunshine, giving the camera a small glimpse at her body — and a huge smile.

The Pooch Perfect host’s makeup is done to perfection for her day of sunbathing. Rebel is rocking a brown smokey eye, light pink glossy lips, full eyebrows, and luxurious lashes. She covered up partially with a fluffy white towel and shielded herself from the sun with oversized cat eye sunglasses.

She captioned the post, “When the sun comes out in London I immediately leap to naked sunbaking.” Needless to say, her Instagram followers were obsessed with the new content. “Beautiful Blonde,” one fan commented, using the heart eyes emoji. “A happy queeeen,” another fan wrote, using a smiley face and heart emoji. One Instagram follower joked that she needed to remember to “flip over” before her backside gets burnt.

Rebel has been really feeling herself after losing 60 pounds. The Pitch Perfect star has rocked a ton of sexy outfits lately, including a black PVC catsuit at the gym! She slipped into a slim, fire engine red jumpsuit with a belt shortly after celebrating her 41st birthday, as well. While Rebel loves how people have responded to the results of her hard work during her “Year of Health,” she opened up about the “interesting” part of the experience.

“Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you,” Rebel said on The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin in January. “Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I also find it interesting that people pay so much attention to a weight loss transformation, when there’s so much going on in the world.”