Willie Spence Promises ‘American Idol’ Is Just The Beginning For Him: ‘I’m Going To Push Harder’ Now

ABC
He may not have won ‘American Idol,’ but Willie Spence is far from discouraged about what’s next in his music career!

Willie Spence was named the runner-up of season 19 of American Idol during the show’s finale on May 23. However, it’s been proven in years’ past that you don’t need to win the show to be successful, and Willie isn’t giving up on his dreams just because he wasn’t the champion. “Starting tomorrow, I am going to push harder and still be doing music,” Willie told HollywoodLife and other media outlets after the finale. “This is definitely not the end. This is a new beginning for my career and I am excited!”

And, yes, Willie is open to re-locating (eventually) if it would be helpful for his career. “I live in Atlanta now, so probably the goal is to stay in Atlanta for a couple years,” he explained. “I never know what is going to happen. It is out of Atlanta or L.A. For now, it will be Atlanta, but you never know what is going to happen.”

Willie Spence performing at the American Idol finale. (ABC)

It’s been quite a journey on Idol for Willie, who impressed the judges from the very beginning with his audition. Although his talent was there from the get-go, though, Willie has admittedly changed a lot since first coming to the show. “I feel like I’ve changed as an artist,” Willie said. “Before American Idol, I didn’t believe in myself as much as I should have as an artist, and [the show] has definitely helped me with confidence and helped me believe in myself more. I feel like that is all I need for my career to take off. I just have to believe in myself a little more.”

Willie Spence waiting for the results of ‘American Idol’ with Chayce Beckham. (ABC)

Willie was up against Grace Kinstler and Chayce Beckham in the Idol finale. After the first round of performances, Grace was eliminated, finishing in third place. Over the next two hours, Chayce and Willie got to perform a few more times each, both by themselves, and with celebrity guests. At the end of the night, Chayce was declared the winner based on America’s votes, with Willie falling just short.