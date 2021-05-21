‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 20: Meet The Contestants Competing To Win On ‘Young Guns’

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ is back for season 20 and shaking things up in a big way. This season will feature contestants who are 23 years old or younger, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of those competing.

Time to turn up the heat in the kitchen again! Chef Gordon Ramsay is back in Las Vegas for the landmark 20th season of Hell’s Kitchen. This season, the show is officially titled Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns, and the culinary competition will include 18 aspiring chefs from across the country who are all 23 years or younger at the start of the competition.

Each week, the competition will get more intense as the “young guns” are put through rigorous culinary challenges. This will all build up to a grand finale. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of Hell’s Kitchen winner. Get to know the contestants in our EXCLUSIVE video. Plus, the full list of contestants is below:

Antonio, 23, executive chef

Morgana, 21, sous chef

Matthew, 24, food vlogger

Brynn, 21, line cook

Trenton, 23, executive chef

Victoria, 21, junior sous chef

Jay, 23, private chef

Ava, 22, meal prep chef

Alex, 22, line cook

Emily, 22, line cook

Sam, 23, executive chef

Megan, 22, line cook

Kevin, 22, line cook

Josie, 22, private chef

Steve, 21, chef de partie

Keona, 23, private chef

Payton, 21, sous chef

Kiya, 22, head chef

As he is with all his contestants, Gordon will give the youngsters some tough love. At one point, he tells one of the contestants to “stop being nice.” He also lends a critical eye to make sure these “young guns” are the best chefs they can be. These chefs have a lot to prove to Gordon!

Many of the contestants are confident and ready to take on the challenge of Hell’s Kitchen. Jay says he’s known as “GOAT [greatest millennial chef of all-time].” Ava reveals that she has a special dish she calls “Ava Flava orange chicken.” Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns will premiere May 31 at 8 p.m. on FOX.