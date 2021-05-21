Future Seemingly Throws Shade At Ex Lori Harvey On New Song: ‘Tell Steve Harvey I Don’t Want Her’

Nearly one year after his split from Lori Harvey, Future appears to be taking shots at the 24-year-old on a new track — and he mentions her famous stepdad, too!

Future appears on a new song called “Maybach” on 42 Dugg’s album, Free Dem Boyz, and he seemingly shades his ex, Lori Harvey, in one of his verses. “Magic City, I’m the owner,” Future raps. “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her, one thing I never seen was a b***h that leave.” Steve, of course, is Lori’s stepfather — he adopted her and her two siblings after marrying her mom, Marjorie, in 2007.

Future and Lori dated for nearly a year in 2019 and 2020. They split in August 2020, and it wasn’t long before Lori moved on with her now-boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan. Lori and Michael were first spotted together when he traveled home with her for Thanksgiving in November. They kept their romance under the radar at first, but were then seen on a New Year’s Eve getaway, as well.

Since then, they’ve been extremely public with their relationship, and have even made it Instagram official. This was a new move for both stars, who were fairly private about their love lives in the past. “I’m still private, and I want to protect that,” Michael admitted to People in April. “But it just felt like it was a moment of wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy.”

Meanwhile, Michael has Steve’s stamp of approval. While discussing Lori and Michael’s romance in March, Steve even threw some shade at his stepdaughter’s exes, like Future. “I have tried not to like [Michael],” the talk show host said in March. “I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig [into]. Cause I done got rid of all of ’em. All of ’em! Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted to. But this guy is such a good guy, man. He is one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up with him and we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him!”