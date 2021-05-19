Ben Affleck’s Favorite Red Sox Gush Over Jennifer Lopez After Their Reunion: ‘Miss You’

Ben Affleck’s favorite baseball team, the Boston Red Sox, asked his ex, Jennifer Lopez, to ‘come back soon.’ Fans thought the Red Sox’s video was a ‘diss’ at J.Lo’s ex, Alex Rodriguez!

After Ben Affleck reunited with Jennifer Lopez in Montana earlier in May, the Batman star’s favorite baseball team also wants a reunion with J.Lo. The Boston Red Sox team asked Ben’s ex-fiancée to “come back” to their baseball stadium during a TikTok tribute on May 19, which fans thought was a diss at J.Lo’s other ex-fiancée Alex Rodriguez, whom she split from in April. For context, A-Rod used to play for the New York Yankees, which is the Red Sox’s rival team (it’s also based in the Bronx, where J.Lo grew up).

The TikTok in question showed a throwback clip of J.Lo hanging out with the Red Sox’s mascot, Wally the Green Monster, during a baseball game at Fenway Park in July of 2019. Making this awkward is the fact that A-Rod — whom J.Lo was happily engaged to at the time — was broadcasting at that game!

“To the girl on the Monster for Sunday Night Baseball in 2019. Come back soon. We miss you,” the Red Sox wrote over the TikTok video, which was set to the tune of a piano cover of Zara Larsson and MNEK‘s song “Never Forget You.”

Fans don’t think this was simply a tribute to J.Lo. They think the Red Sox’s social media manager knew what they were doing, given the rampant romance rumors surrounding Ben and J.Lo. “Timing 10/10,” one fan commented, to which the Red Sox replied with a smirking emoji! Another person commented, “YO THIS SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER IS MESSSSSSSYYY I LOVE IT SO MUCH,” and the Red Sox simply replied with hot tea emojis.

Others thought the Red Sox’s social media person was poking fun at A-Rod. “How did you guys diss Arod without mentioning Arod,” one person commented with laughing emojis, while another asked, “Was this a shot at A-Rod.”

The Red Sox’s tribute for J.Lo wasn’t entirely random. J.Lo appeared to show the team some love — even if it was purely coincidental — by singing its unofficial anthem, “Sweet Caroline,” during Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” event on May 2. Yes, as in the concert where Ben also presented at! However, J.Lo dedicated the song to her mom, who used to sing the classic to the pop star as a baby.

Despite all the excitement surrounding the revival of Bennifer — which the Red Sox’s TikTok fueled — the exes are not a couple again. “Jennifer and Ben had a great time on their trip to Montana…she does look at him as more than a friend,” a source close to J.Lo EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after they returned from the Montana getaway earlier this month. The insider added, “Everything is really fresh still for Jen. She’s done with Alex for good but she’s not ready to rush into another relationship.”