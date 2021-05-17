Kim Kardashian Gets ‘Stranded’ In Bikini Bottoms 1 Week Before 7-Year Wedding Anniversary

Kim Kardashian shared two new pics that show her frolicking in clear blue water while showing off her figure in a red crop top and white bikini bottoms.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is looking confident and ready for summer in her most recent Instagram snapshots. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed in a fashionable outfit perfect for hot weather while standing outside in clear blue water and giving a slight smile to the camera. She had on a red short-sleeved crop top with white stripes on the sleeves and matching white bikini bottoms while her long damp locks were down and topped off the look with nails painted white.

“stranded 📍,” she captioned the post, which was met with a lot of supportive responses. “Kim you’re glowing 🔥 Looking more beautiful than ever icon ❤️,” one fan wrote while another called her look “cute.” Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 36, also wrote a response that read, “How is anyone this beautiful?!?!”

Kim’s latest outdoor pics come just one week before her seven year wedding anniversary with estranged husband Kanye West, 43. The mother-of-four, who shares kids, North, 7, Chicago, 3, Saint, 2, and Psalm, 2, with the rapper, filed for divorce in Feb. Since then, court documents have showed that they are both requesting joint custody as Kim spends most of her time in Calabasas, CA and Kanye spends a lot of his time at his Wyoming ranch.

“When they’re talking it’s strictly about the kids or business type of stuff and Kanye will FaceTime when he wants to see the children and Kim is really great about that,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about how how the former lovebirds are currently handling co-parenting. “He’s still seeing the kids they’re just keeping it all private and quiet and it’s not for long periods of time. She’s trying really, really hard when it comes to communicating. Kim will take them up to Wyoming for a night or he’ll come out to California for a few days and stay with friends.”

Neither Kim or Kanye have openly discussed their intent to divorce yet but there have been various reports that it has been coming for a long time. Although Kim was the one to file, some sources have said that Kanye was the one who wanted out of the marriage before she did. “Actually it was him saying for a year that they have nothing in common except the kids and he wanted out,” a source told Page Six. “[Kim] pulled all the stops to try to save the marriage.”