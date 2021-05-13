Rebel Wilson Rocks A Black Swimsuit While Hitting The Hot Tub After 60 Lb. Weight Loss — Video

Australian actress Rebel Wilson is thriving! She was seen wearing a black one-piece when she went for a dip in a hot tub with a cascading waterfall.

Rebel Wilson looks happier than ever! The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram on May 12 to put her recent 60 pound weight loss, and a health and wellness transformation, on display. In a series of clips, which she posted to her IG story, the A-lister rocked a black swimsuit while taking a dip in the spa. She posed underneath a waterfall for the impromptu photoshoot, which showed her leaning back and allowing her bright blonde tresses to get wet.

It comes just a few days after Rebel opened up about her fertility journey. The Bridesmaids alum, 41, took to Instagram on May 2 to share an extremely vulnerable post about her struggles. “I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with…but I guess I gotta tell someone,” Rebel began. “To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense…but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds,” she concluded her post.

In the accompanying photo, the Pooch Perfect host turning her head away from the camera, posing in an all-black ensemble as she stood atop some rocks. Rebel later added an edit to the caption, thanking her followers for the outpouring of support. “Just wanted to say I woke up this morning and read through everyone’s kind messages and stories about their journeys and I can’t tell you how much that meant to me and has made me feel a lot better today.”

She added, “Social media for the win here in terms of creating connection when I was in a very lonely place. So thank you everyone.” As fans would know, Rebel embarked on a “Year of Health” in 2020, and has been open about every aspect of the journey, including her fertility. “I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this, I’m going to get healthy,” Rebel told her fans, during a December 2020 Instagram Live session.