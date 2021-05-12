Grimes Hospitalized For Panic Attack 2 Days After ‘SNL’ Appearance: ‘It’s A Good Time To Start Therapy’

After a weekend of fun in NYC, Grimes suffered such a brutal panic attack that she went to the hospital, which she admitted was ‘quite scary.’

Grimes reminisced about her time hanging out with Miley Cyrus on Saturday Night Live in an Instagram post on May 11. The post came three days after the ladies appeared on the show, and Grimes explained why it took her so long to share the images. “Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary,” she wrote. “And I supposed it’s a good time to start therapy.”

While Miley was a musical guest on the May 8 episode of SNL, Grimes was in attendance to support her boyfriend, Elon Musk, who was hosting the show. She even dressed up as Princess Peach to appear in a Mario Brothers skit during the live taping! In her Instagram post, Grimes gushed over both Miley and Elon, as well, and shared photos of herself and Miley dressed in their pink outfits.

“Miley Cyrus is good live and so chill!” Grimes wrote. “So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as Princess Peach and so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the Grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it.” After the show, Grimes, Elon and Miley went out in the Big Apple and kept the night going until the early hours of the morning, as well.

Although Grimes and Elon seem like an unlikely couple, they have been going strong since they first got together at the beginning of 2018. The two met after a bizarre exchange on Twitter, and made their first public appearance together at the Met Gala in 2018 — one of the biggest events of the year! By the beginning of 2020, they were expecting their first child together, and in May of that year, Grimes gave birth to their son, X Æ A-12 Musk (although the name has now been tweaked to X AE A-XII Musk to comply with California laws).