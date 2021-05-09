See Pics

Miley Cyrus, Elon Musk & GF Grimes Spotted Heading To ‘SNL’ After Party Until 6 A.M. — See Pics 

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

New friends Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus kept the party going after wrapping their ‘SNL’ episode on May 8! The duo headed to NYC’s PUBLIC hotel with Elon’s GF Grimes.

Ordinarily, Elon Musk, 49, Miley Cyrus, 28, and Grimes, 33, would be an unlikely trio — but that wasn’t the case after May 8th’s controversial Saturday Night Live! After Elon made his hosting debut, the group were spotted heading to the trendy PUBLIC hotel in New York City’s Lower East Side where they hung out until 6 a.m. in the morning. Miley kept the punk vibes going with her outfit, rocking a leather bag and chunky boots, along with a striped, off the shoulder sweater. She kept her blonde hair in a mullet style ponytail, adding blue wire sunglasses and a wide legged black pant.

Grimes continued to show off her eclectic style in what appeared to be an animal print cat suit made out of a sheer mesh material. She added a plaid mini skirt over top, along with ultra chunky combat boots a cross body bag. The Vancouver native rocked her blonde hair makeover with a Sailor Moon inspired tiara atop her head. Boyfriend Elon followed behind Grimes — who he shares 1-year-old son X Æ A-12 with — in a black leather jacket, t-shirt and pants. He stayed incognito with sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Earlier this week, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported that Miley and Elon were becoming fast friends during rehearsals. “Elon and Miley have been able to do a couple promos and hang out a little bit this week and it has all been friendly, she likes him and he likes her,” the insider revealed. “They have been involved in some deep conversations on set and around the studio and they have continued to leave those interactions with smiles on their faces, they seem to have become good friends.”

During the episode, Grimes made her acting debut as Nintendo video game character Princess Peach who was seemingly having an affair with the character Luigi. The Mario themed sketch included Elon as Wario (Mario’s longtime arch-nemesis) and Kate McKinnon as Waluigi as they appeared at a murder trial for the fictional Mario. Grimes looked just like the fictitious princess with her cartoon-like yellow crown and pink dress, speaking a few lines in a dramatized Italian accent! Ahead of the episode, the singer teased she would be making a cameo.