‘High School Musical’ Star Joshua Bassett Calls Harry Styles ‘Hot’ In New Interview & The Fans Are Here For It

Joshua Bassett confessed that he’s totally crushing on ‘charming’ and ‘hot’ Harry Styles in a revealing new fan Q&A!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett surprised fans by admitting during a Q&A with Clevver News that he thinks Harry Styles is totally “hot.” After making that absolutely correct assertion, Joshua followed it up by very casually saying, “I guess this also my coming out video.”

Joshua was asked at the top of the Q&A, which you can watch above, what it was about Harry Styles that he admires so much. Joshua has expressed wanting to collaborate with the “Watermelon Sugar” singer more than once. “What I admire about Harry Styles is that he is a very classy man, and he’s also very well rounded and he kind of does it all — acting, singing, fashion,” Joshua said.

The compliments continued. “I think that he’s just a nice guy who doesn’t say too much but when he talks, it matters,” the Disney+ star admitted. “He’s just cool, he’s cool. Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also he’s hot, you know. He’s very charming too. Lots of things. I guess this also my coming out video, I guess.” The video then immediately cuts to another question.

Fans were all about his love for Harry. One fan joked that his “drama” with Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter “was just to hide his blossoming relationship with Harry Styles.” Another fan wrote in the comments on YouTube, “well we have a second charming harry styles he’s so sweet.” Said one more, “Joshua being a Harry Stan!!” A fan joked on Twitter, “Joshua Bassett having a gay panic about harry and then saying that’s his coming out video it’s a whole mood.”

We’ll see Joshua playing Ricky soon again on HSMTMTS, opposite his real-life ex-girlfriend Olivia. Ricky and Nini are still going strong, according to clips from the upcoming second season. The exes may not be getting along IRL (see “Drivers License, see “Deja Vu”), they’re still magic onscreen. Watch their rendition of “Even When/The Best Part” HERE.