Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett Sing About Loving Someone Long Distance In New ‘HSM’ Song — Listen

Nini and Ricky are back! Watch IRL exes Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett sing an ultra romantic duet from the upcoming season of ‘HSMTMTS’ and prepare to swoon.

Anyone else feeling a little faint? Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett shared an incredibly adorable clip from season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on April 30, which showed their characters, Nini and Ricky, performing a duet over the phone. Fittingly, their choice of mashup — “Even When/The Best Part” is all about a long distance relationship.

The music video, which you can watch above, shows Nini, beautiful as ever, sitting down next to her bed with a ukulele in hand. As she strums, you can see her phone resting on the bed with Ricky on the other line. Over at his house, Ricky’s got his acoustic guitar out while wearing his East High sweatshirt… and surrounded by moving boxes.

If you don’t remember, HSMTMTS season one ended with Ricky finally confessing that he loves Nini after 10 episodes of drama. The series began with Nini telling her boyfriend she loved him on their one-year anniversary, only for him to panic and dump her. But that couldn’t work; he’s the Troy to her Gabriella, after all! It’s clear that in season two, they’re proving just that.

Olivia, 18, told HollywoodLife that it’s not going to be easy for Nini, though. “Nini goes through a lot of changes in season two. She is a little bit stressed out and confused. There are a lot of different balls in the air for her in season two, so I think the audience is going to be really invested in how her story turns out. I think that she definitely grows more complex and grows more as a teenager over the course of season two,” she said.

Olivia and Joshua, of course, dated in real life. Many fans widely believe that her smash hit “Drivers License” is even about their breakup and his romance with Sabrina Carpenter. Olivia responded to the speculation by… not exactly denying it. “I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about,” she told Billboard, “but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song.