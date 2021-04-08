‘HSMTMTS’ Season 2 Trailer: Nini Leaves For School & A New Girl Spices Up East High

Buckle up, Wildcats! Disney+ has blessed us with the first trailer for ‘HSMTMTS’ season 2 trailer, and it’s going to be EPIC.

After the success of High School Musical, Miss Jenn planned to do High School Musical 2, a classic filled with so many bops, for the next musical. However, when she crosses paths with an old friend Zack (Derek Hough) in the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 trailer, everything changes.

North High is competing in the Alan Menken Awards for High School Musical Theater, and Miss Jenn sets her sights on gold. She tells the kids that they will be doing Beauty and the Beast as their next musical and will be competing in the Alan Menken Awards. Everyone is a little speechless after the big reveal.

Meanwhile, Nini has made the decision to leave East High and go to the prestigious Youth Actors Conservatory. “We’re going to make this long-distance thing look easy,” Nini tells Ricky. Nini knows that this opportunity is a major one for her future, but she can’t help but feel that Ricky is a “huge deal” to her, too.

A new girl comes to East High, played by Olivia Rose Keegan. She drops a line from High School Musical, so you know she means business. As the East High kids work on Beauty and the Beast, Nini is missing her old life. “So many kids would kill to get into a school like this, but there’s one thing you don’t have,” she says in the trailer.

Ricky admits that it’s “hard to picture” doing a show without Nini. Meanwhile, the new girl sets her sights on Ricky. “Sounds like your girlfriend wants some space. Let me know if you’re looking for one who doesn’t,” the new girl says. Nini, come get your man!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 will premiere May 14 on Disney+. Season 2 will feature brand-new solos written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett. In addition to Olivia and Josh, the series regulars are Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders. Guest-starring this season are Derek Hough, Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Asher Angel.