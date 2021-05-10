Drake Sends Love To ‘Big Mama’ Sophie Brussaux With Cute Pic Of Their Son Adonis, 3, On Mother’s Day

Drake let the world know how much he appreciates Sophie Brussaux with a special Mother’s Day post featuring a sweet new photo showing her bond with their adorable little boy, Adonis.

Mother’s Day was all about Sophie Brussaux for Drake! The mother of his three-year-old son, Adonis Graham, got a special shoutout on May 9 in the rapper’s Instagram Story, with Drake sharing an adorable new photo of their little guy. The photo, which you can see below, shows Sophie gently resting her cheek on Adonis’ head as they both sweetly smile. “Happy Mother’s Day big mama,” Drake wrote, tagging Sophie.

Sophie shared her own photos of Adonis on her Instagram profile, too. The precious gallery starts with a photo of Sophie holding her toddler in the entryway of a home. Then, we get to see how she celebrated Mother’s Day! Sophie, looking cute in a tie dyed baseball cap and matching tee, has Adonis up on her shoulders while showing off her gifts from the three-year-old: a candle and a beautiful drawing.

She captioned the post, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the queens taking the best care of their little ones. For creating life and nurturing that precious gift. Mon Adonis tu es l’amour de ma vie, tous les jours c’est ma fête. Best game face on (Adonis, please smile for the picture!) The last slide… I know all the mamas out there can relate.” She tagged Drake, as well.

So many stars had beautiful Mother’s Days this year. Ryan Reynolds honored Blake Lively with a sweet Instagram post, writing, “It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives.” And Ben Affleck showed ex-wife Jennifer Garner with affection (and a cute throwback photo), thanking her for “all the good you do.”