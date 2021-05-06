Jessica Simpson Goes Completely Makeup & Filter-Free For Stunning Morning Photos

Jessica Simpson had a ‘sunny kinda mornin” on May 6, and took to her Instagram to share a beautiful makeup-free selfie! See the star’s gorgeous photo.

Jessica Simpson has been absolutely glowing these days, and on May 6, she brightened her Instagram followers’ mornings with a stunning, makeup-free and filter-free selfie! In the snap, the mother-of-three, 40, smiled brightly for the camera and showed off her absolutely stunning, sparkling eyes. Jessica’s hair was worn down, and it hardly look styled whatsoever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

The Open Book author looked so happy and fresh and fans were all about the beautiful pic. “Sunny kinda mornin’,” Jessica caption the photo. But that wasn’t the only photo she shared from the early morning hours! Jessica also took to her Instagram Story, where she posted another sweet selfie!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessannsimpson)

In the second pic, which you can see above, Jessica was able to catch a bright ray of the morning sunshine. The star was absolutely glowing and she couldn’t have looked better! The gray hoodie that she was wearing was pulled up over her head, and her golden locks framed her face beautifully, with a few wisps just cover part of her happy expression. “Rise and shine,” she captioned the photo.

Jessica really has been feeling herself, lately. The beloved singer and actress has been enjoying some downtime with her family and celebrating her children’s birthdays! Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson share nine-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, seven-year-old son Ace Knute Johnson, and two-year-old baby girl Birdie Mae Johnson. Along with having a blast with her kiddos, Jessica has also opened up about some healthy changes she’s made to her life.

“I threw it out,” Jessica said during her April 29 appearance on Today, referencing her scale. For years, Jessica was scrutinized for her weight. But as time has passed, the star has wholly come into her own and reclaimed her agency. “I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don’t, I have another size. I have every size.” Fans love seeing Jessica live her best life, and we cannot wait to see what’s in store for her in the future!