Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocks Crop Top In Sexy New Mirror Selfie — See Pic

Lourdes Leon showed off an epic retro outfit and her belly ring in a new photo she posted to her Instagram story.

Lourdes Leon, 24, gave her followers a treat when she posted a colorful new mirror selfie on May 4! The daughter of Madonna, 62, was wearing a gray sleeveless crop top and multi-colored skirt with a swirl design reminiscent of the popular pattern in the 1970s in the snapshot as well as a black bedazzled “NY” baseball cap. A belly ring could be seen peeking out from her toned midriff area and she also wore a necklace.

The pic was filtered with a bunch of animated pieces of sparkling fruit all over it, including strawberries, lemons, cherries, watermelon, and more and the song “Juicy Fruit” by Nadia Nympho was playing. The beauty’s long straight locks were also down and hanging off her shoulders and down her back. She also added a video to her story a few hours later that seemed to show her in the same outfit while sitting down with someone playfully running their fingers through her hair. “Real hair fake finger,” she cheekily captioned the clip.

This isn’t the first time Lourdes has wowed with a social media photo of herself. The gorgeous model, whose dad is Carlos Leon, 54, often shares pics of herself whenever she can and just two days ago, she did just that with another sexy selfie. In it, she was wearing a white tank top that had cut-out sections in the front as she sat in a car and gave a pouty look to the camera. She had her hair down and added a necklace and earrings to her look while also showing off a butterfly tattoo in her shoulder area.

Before that, Lourdes also showed up in a pic on her mom’s Instagram last month. The singer and her look-alike gal were standing and posing as Lourdes stretched out her arm to take a pic with her phone. Madonna wore a white sleeveless dress and floral crown as she wrapped her arms around Lourdes and Lourdes donned a green sleeveless dress. “Like Pieces of your Heart Walking around outside of you #lola,” the “Material Girl” crooner sweetly captioned the photo.

When Lourdes isn’t taking and posting selfies, she’s posing for photo shoots in designer clothing. She recently posed for the May issue of Vanity Fair and flaunted some incredible pieces of figure-flattering lingerie.