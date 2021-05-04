Harry Styles & Emma Corrin Make-Out On The Set Of Their New Movie ‘My Policeman’ — Pics

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin were entirely in character, as they filmed an intense scene for the film adaptation of ‘My Policeman.’ See the photos of the stars!

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin are poised to take on the complicated roles in their upcoming film My Policeman, and fans got see a first glimpse of the two talented stars filming one of their scenes! The “Golden” singer, 27, and The Crown breakout star, 25, were spotted on set on May 3. In one photo, Harry and Emma gave each other an intense look, gazing into one another’s eyes.

A second image from the same set location in Worthing, United Kingdom, captured the star’s locking lips. Emma and Harry’s profiles could just be made out as they locked lips in their period garb for the emotional scene. It’s an exciting new project for the two stars, who have already proven to audiences that they are up to the task of tackling such intense, dramatic material as the film adaptation of My Policeman.

Emma and Harry star as Marion and Tom Burgess in the upcoming film, which translates the celebrated novel of the same name, written by Bethan Roberts, to the screen. The story follows three characters — Marion, Tom and Patrick, played by David Dawson — who are caught up in a love triangle with Tom at the center in 1950s Brighton, a time when members of the LGBTQIA+ community faced horrific consequences for living their truth. The story will also catch up with the three characters 40 years after their lives are completely changed by events from their past. The three main actors will have older counterparts.

Production for My Policeman began in April 2021, and a release date for the project has yet to be announced. My Policeman is produced by Amazon and directed by Tony winner Michael Grandage. It’s an exciting new project for both Emma and Harry, who have flexed their astonishing acting muscles, earning wide acclaim.

Harry made his major acting debut in the 2017 Best Picture nominee Dunkirk. He’ll also appear in the upcoming film Don’t Worry, Darling alongside Florence Pugh. The latter film is also directed by his now-girlfriend Olivia Wilde. Emma, of course, skyrocketed to fame following her breathtaking portrayal of Princess Diana in the Netflix series The Crown. Emma has racked up quite a bit of hardware for her performance, winning a number of awards and honors – and an Emmy Award could be in her future! This is such an exciting project for the stars, and we cannot wait to see more of them from the set as filming continues.