Emma Corrin Beats Olivia Colman At Golden Globes & Thanks Princess Diana In Emotional Speech

The princess defeats a queen! Emma Corrin beat out Olivia Colman for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama and sweetly thanked Princess Diana for teaching her so much.

A star is born! Emma Corrin, 25, won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama and beat out her own co-star of The Crown, Olivia Colman. After Emma’s name was announced, Olivia was cheering for her and stood up to give her a round of applause.

Emma was nearly speechless after her big win. She thanked her “incredible cast” and her “Prince Charming” Josh O’Connor. “I could not have done this without you,” she gushed. The final person Emma thanked was the late Princess Diana. She thanked Diana for teaching her “compassion and empathy beyond any measure.”

Emma became the breakout star of The Crown when she made her grand entrance as Princess Diana in season 4. Emma played the young royal as she transformed into a global icon when she married Prince Charles. Season 4 chronicled Princess Diana’s time as a royal from 1979 to 1990. Emma’s transformation was incredible. She looked and sounded just like Diana.

This marks Emma’s first major win after her first nomination. Olivia already won for portraying Queen Elizabeth II in 2020. She won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

Emma and Olivia will not return for The Crown season 5. The Netflix series recasts the main royals as the show moves forward in time. Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana, while Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown.

Emma is a star on the rise, and her next movie is with none other than Harry Styles! Emma and Harry will co-star as a couple in My Policeman. The movie focuses on a couple whose lives are changed forever when a man named Patrick arrives at their home and “triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous.”