Cynthia Bailey Debuts New Mother’s Day Cocktail & Shares Her Hopes For Season 14 Of ‘RHOA’

Cynthia Bailey will be celebrating this Mother’s Day holiday with a fun new cocktail. Plus, she’s spilling tea on ‘RHOA’!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey started working with Seagram’s Escapes in 2018 and launched her own signature flavor in 2019 – Peach Bellini – which has become a top favorite with Seagram’s Escapes Drinkers. And now, Cynthia is expanding her partnership with Seagram’s by introducing a fun new cocktail for this Mother’s Day holiday — The Momosa.

The recipe is rather simple too — just combine 2/3 of your favorite Seagram’s Escapes flavor plus 1/3 sparkling wine or champagne. Then, garnish it with berries or the fruit of your choice! It’s really that simple.

“Being a mother is my number one job. That is my number one priority and, and I respect the things that moms go through, and I feel like we always kind of put ourselves last. So, Mother’s Day is a really important day for us to do something for us. So with that said, we came up with the ‘Momosa’,” Cynthia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting her new cocktail with Seagram’s.

Cynthia told us that she’s super excited for Mother’s Day, and she plans on enjoying quite a few Momosas. She also said, “I plan on being with my husband at Lake Bailey. I’m the kind of mom, I just like to be treated well on Mother’s Day. I’m not really big on flowers and stuff like that. It’s nice, but I want a deep tissue massage. And not the one hour kind — mama needs a long massage, okay? Throw in a facial and some dinner, and a nice glass of champagne and I’m good to go.” Sounds pretty ideal — and well deserves. Especially because Cynthia recently wrapped production on a pretty dramatic season of RHOA.

While much has already been revealed during the show’s reunion special, including a secret hookup between Porsha Williams and LaToya Ali, Cynthia said fans may not get all the answers they’ve been looking for. “I don’t know if you guys are going to get all the answers that you need or you expect,” she revealed, while also sharing her hopes for Season 14.

When asked who she’d like to see return to the show, she joked, “Well, first of all, since you know, there’s never a guarantee that any of us are coming back [for another season] — I would like for myself to have the option [to come back] before I try to give other people a job.” Then — after we chuckled over her answer — she added, “But going forward from that, I would say I do love the cast that we had this season. But from what I hear from the fans, a lot of people definitely miss Nene [Leakes], Phaedra [Parks], and Kim Zolciak.” We have no idea what the future of RHOA holds, but we certainly hope it includes Cynthia Bailey.

Want more from Cynthia? The third and final part of the RHOA reunion airs Sunday, May 9, at 8pm on Bravo. And yes, that also happens to be Mother’s Day. So do yourself a favor and enjoy this new cocktail while you’re watching the ladies hash things out on TV.