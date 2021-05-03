Chris Hemsworth Swivels His Hips While Dancing With Wife Elsa Pataky At Their ‘White Party’ – Watch

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky were joined by Liam Hemsworth, Matt Damon and more friends for their ‘White Party,’ for which everyone wore all-white ensembles! See the pics and video!

Everyone knows that Chris Hemsworth is the God of Thunder due to his years of playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But now, he’s reminding fans that he’s got the moves to be the king of the dance floor! In a new video posted to her Instagram account, Chris’s wife of more than ten years, Elsa Pataky, showed her legions of fans and followers how her man gets down while they had a blast at their “white party” in their native Australia. In the clip, which the stunning model and actress, 44, posted on May 3, Chris boogied alongside his wife to the Bee Gees 1977 hit tune “Stayin’ Alive.”

Elsa and her handsome beau, 37, were perfectly dressed for the occasion. They both fashioned all-white looks for their “White Party,” with Elsa rocking a gorgeous pant suit and Chris sporting a pair of flared slacks, white T-shirt, and suit coat. As the two danced, Chris swiveled his hips and even shook his booty!

Elsa was totally impressed by her husband’s moves, and shared a cute caption along with the video. “With those dance moves how could I say no,” she wrote, adding a dancing emoji and a hashtag that read “white party.” Of course, Elsa and Chris didn’t just have a party on their own. The couple was joined by a slew of famous friends and family members!

Elsa also shared a carousel post of photos following the fun soiree. Of the pics that she posted, Elsa shared a huge group picture, which featured Chris’s brothers Luke and Liam Hemsworth along with famous pal Matt Damon! Everyone was dressed in their best all-white looks, and entertainment was provided by The Teskey Brothers.

“Fun white party with our best friends and so happy to have [The Teskey Brothers] with us,” Elsa captioned the images. The couple, who share three little ones together, looked as though they had a total blast. Because of Australia’s strict lockdown guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has been able to ease back into some semblance of normalcy, allowing for such get-togethers. Elsa and Chris are one precious couple, and fans cannot wait to see what they share next!