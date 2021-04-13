Chris Hemsworth’s Son, 7, Channels A Superhero Just Like Dad In Adorable Video With Actor

If Chris Hemsworth ever gets tired of playing Thor, we’ve found his replacement. His young son, Tristan, showed off fighting skills that would make the God of Thunder jealous!

“Introducing the next heavyweight champion of the universe,” Chris Hemsworth captioned the Instagram video he uploaded on Monday (Apr. 12.) In the clip, Chris, 37, sparred with his seven-year-old son, Tristan Hemsworth, who was dressed up in some superhero garb. With a red cape and white/gold gauntlets, Tristan looked like he jumped out of the mind of famed comic artist Jack Kirby and into real life. “Got some serious power in those,” an off-screen person said, observing Tristan throw bombs.

This father-and-son hero bonding moment was also captured by Tristan’s mother (and Chris’s wife), Elsa Pataky. The 44-year-old model/actress shared a photo of Chris and Tristian posing alongside Bobby Holland Hanton, a stunt artist/actor/trainer, and Luke Zocchi, a celebrity fitness trainer (as in that he “train[ed] some people you might know,” per his IG bio) and diet guru. All four men – including young Tristan – looked intimidating as they posed for the camera. Tristan even donned some neon glasses, completing his superhero costume. “My A Team!!” Elsa captioned the shot.

Elsa and Chris have three kids together – Tristan and his twin sister, Sasha, and 8-year-old daughter India Rose. Earlier in 2021, Chris shared the close bond he has with his son by posting a photo taken of young Tristan’s creative writing homework. “Big Write. My special friend is dad. Together, we go in the pool. Together, they make me feel happy.” The teacher wrote, “well done, Tristian,” while his father added a heart emoji and an “I’m so happy I’m crying” emoji.

“I do wonder sometimes, if [Elsa and I] hadn’t met, what my career would look like,” Chris told GQ in 2018. “Have I made decisions based on that? How has that influenced me? There’s times when I’ve thought, ‘Wow, because having kids is more important to me, some of my roles have suffered.’ There’s definitely a couple of films I could’ve put way more energy into, but I was like, ‘No, I’d rather be with my kids… Now my identity is another team, another community – the community being the family.”

Chris and Elsa were recently spotted having a fun day cruising around Sydney harbor with another of Australia’s favorite sons: Russell Crowe. In the first pic, a bearded Russell wore a green jacket and shades while sitting next to the Thor: Love and Thunder star and his wife. The 57-year-old actor apparently joined the couple for an afternoon of boating and, as it seems, an evening of sport. “Great night at the rugby with @ssfcrabbitohs #russellecrowe and good friends!” Elsa captioned her Mar. 27 Instagram post.