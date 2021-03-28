Russell Crowe, 56, Flashes A Big Smile While Hanging Out With Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky On A Boat — Pic

Russell Crowe was still rocking his longer white beard as he enjoyed the Sydney views with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky!

Russell Crowe, 56, was all-smiles for a weekend boat ride! The New Zealand native popped up in a fun selfie with friends Chris Hemsworth, 37, and Elsa Pataky, 44, on a boat ride around the gorgeous Sydney harbor in Australia. “Great night at the rugby with @ssfcrabbitohs #russellecrowe and good friends!” Elsa captioned her post, shared to Instagram on Saturday, March 27. Russell looked laid back and relaxed in a green zip-up jacket, as Elsa snuggled up to her husband Chris.

The boat ride appeared to be during the sunset, creating a stunning sky view atop Sydney’s cityscape. The iconic Sydney Opera House could also be seen behind them to Russell’s left. Russell was still sporting his longer white beard for the outing, which he was also spotted with during a tennis game with his girlfriend Britney Theriot, 30, on March 26. The pair have been dating since at least Nov. 2020, when they were spotted engaging in some PDA. Russell was previously married to Danielle Spencer, but divorced her 2018.

For the doubles tennis match, The Nice Guys actor wore a Polo Ralph Lauren golf shirt, black and white shorts, and sneakers, twinning with Britney in matching black bunny baseball caps. Chris and Elsa, along with Chris’ Thor co-star Natalie Portman, were present to watch. Jeff Goldblum, and Isla Fisher were also part of the star-studded group, according to the Daily Mail.

Chris and Elsa, who reside in Byron Bay, Australia, have been out-and-out with their celebrity friends lately! Elsa was seen hanging out with Matt Damon, 50, his wife Luciana Barroso, 45, and their three daughters Isabella, 14, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10, on Jan. 31. Matt is also set to star in Thor along with Chris, however, details on his role have been kept quiet. Elsa also brought her sons Tristan and Sasha, 6, along for the fun-filled family day that included time at the playground and beachfront park.

Elsa and Chris were also seen having a blast with his younger brother Liam Hemsworth, 31, at a Sydney party for friend Aaron Grist. The group — which also included Idris Elba, 48, and Matt — was full on ’80s theme with a bevy of hilarious costumes. “great vibes and lots of laugh!!” Elsa captioned her post with photos from the soirée.