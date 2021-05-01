Princess Charlotte Smiles Big For Mom Kate Middleton In Adorable 6th Birthday Portrait — See Pic

Kensington Palace commemorated sweet Princess Charlotte’s 6th birthday with beautiful portraits of the young royal! See the little princess on her very special day.

Another year older! Princess Charlotte officially turned six years old on May 2, and the Royal Family celebrated the occasion with portraits of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s second child and only daughter — see the pic here. The candid photo was taken by her mom over the weekend in Norfolk, as she posed amongst the greenery. Little Charlotte flashed a huge smile at the camera, while wearing a blue, pink and green floral dress with her light brown hair parted to the side.

Every year that fans of the Royal Family get the opportunity to see just how much the little royals have grown it is truly a treat! Last year, when Princess Charlotte turned five years old, Kensington Palace released another series of lovely portraits. Of course, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family made the decision to add a personal touch to Princess Charlotte’s portraits for her fifth birthday.

The photos were actually captured by Charlotte’s adoring mom, Kate! “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow,” read the caption to the photos, which were shared on social media on May 1, 2020. “The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.”

Service is such a big part of the Royal Family’s life, and although this past year has looked quite different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Princess Charlotte and her brothers, Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 3, along with their parents, have still found ways to give back to their community and the world at large. Back in October, Charlotte and her siblings chatted with Sir David Attenborough before the release of his documentary David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.

In the video, Charlotte sweetly revealed that she loves spiders! The youngster looked super sweet asking the beloved conservationist some questions. While this year will undoubtedly look different as Charlotte and her family celebrate her birthday, they will surely make it an occasion to remember forever. We cannot wait to see what’s in store for Princess Charlotte this year!