Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Prince Louis, 2, Speaks Publicly For The 1st Time In Adorable Video With George & Charlotte — Watch

Prince Louis
MEGA
Please see supplementary info for special instructions Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (10216423b) Handout photo of Prince Louis taken by his mother, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Norfolk earlier this month, to mark his first birthday on Tuesday Prince Louis, Norfolk, UK - 2019 EMBARGOED TO 2230 MONDAY APRIL 22 Copyright: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge 2018. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince LouisKing Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, UK - 10 Jul 2019
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, UK - 10 Jul 2019
Editorial use only. MANDATORY CREDIT: Matt Porteous HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Porteous/KENSINGTON PALACE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10241233f) A handout photo made available by Kensington Palace and taken by Matt Porteous of Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (back, C) with Prince George (back, L), Princess Charlotte (back, R) and Prince Louis (front) in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, 19 May 2019. THE PHOTOGRAPHS SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 31ST DECEMBER 2019 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. PHOTOGRAPHS MAY NOT BE DIGITALLY ENHANCED, MANIPULATED OR MODIFIED IN ANY MANNER OR FORM. NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Duchess of Cambridge RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden, London, United Kingdom - 19 May 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Entertainment Director

The little royals have some questions! Prince Louis shows off his precious voice and asks about animals in a cute new video alongside his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Louis, 2, Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 5, are growing up so fast! In a new video, Prince William, 38, and Kate Middleton’s kids ask Sir David Attenborough, 94, some questions about animals. This is the first time we’ve heard little Prince Louis speak. The 2-year-old royal, wearing a cute red and blue striped sweater, asks Sir David, “What animal do you like?” Sir David happily answers Prince Louis’s question. Sir David is releasing the new film David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.

Prince George kicks off the video. “Hello, David Attenborough! What animal do you think will become extinct next?” He wears a dapper red polo shirt for the video. There’s no doubt he’s the oldest and third in line to the British throne. He’s so confident at 7 years old.

Princess Charlotte reveals that she likes spiders when she talks to Sir David. “I like spiders, do you like spiders too?” she asks. Princess Charlotte has an adorable black dress with a white polo shirt underneath. It’s clear she’s an outdoor girl with her fascination with spiders!

Prince Louis
Kate Middleton and Prince William with their adorable kids. (MEGA)

Prince Louis just turned 2 years old on April 23. That was the last time we saw the little royals. Prince William and Kate, along with their three kids, participated in the UK’s fifth week of the “Clap For Our Carers” campaign. The family stepped out to applaud first responders and frontline workers helping to combat COVID-19.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard Prince George and Princess Charlotte speak. Prince William and Prince George chatted in a 2019 video while they were playing in the RHS Back to Nature Garden that Kate helped design. Princess Charlotte has never been shy when it comes to speaking in public. When the tiny royal was walking to Prince Louis’s christening in 2018, she showed off her spunk and told photographers that they were “not coming” to Louis’s christening party.