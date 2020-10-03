The little royals have some questions! Prince Louis shows off his precious voice and asks about animals in a cute new video alongside his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Louis, 2, Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 5, are growing up so fast! In a new video, Prince William, 38, and Kate Middleton’s kids ask Sir David Attenborough, 94, some questions about animals. This is the first time we’ve heard little Prince Louis speak. The 2-year-old royal, wearing a cute red and blue striped sweater, asks Sir David, “What animal do you like?” Sir David happily answers Prince Louis’s question. Sir David is releasing the new film David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet.

Sir David Attenborough, we've got some questions for you…🌍🕷️🐒 pic.twitter.com/MTQ68WnOrt — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 3, 2020

Prince George kicks off the video. “Hello, David Attenborough! What animal do you think will become extinct next?” He wears a dapper red polo shirt for the video. There’s no doubt he’s the oldest and third in line to the British throne. He’s so confident at 7 years old.

Princess Charlotte reveals that she likes spiders when she talks to Sir David. “I like spiders, do you like spiders too?” she asks. Princess Charlotte has an adorable black dress with a white polo shirt underneath. It’s clear she’s an outdoor girl with her fascination with spiders!

Prince Louis just turned 2 years old on April 23. That was the last time we saw the little royals. Prince William and Kate, along with their three kids, participated in the UK’s fifth week of the “Clap For Our Carers” campaign. The family stepped out to applaud first responders and frontline workers helping to combat COVID-19.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard Prince George and Princess Charlotte speak. Prince William and Prince George chatted in a 2019 video while they were playing in the RHS Back to Nature Garden that Kate helped design. Princess Charlotte has never been shy when it comes to speaking in public. When the tiny royal was walking to Prince Louis’s christening in 2018, she showed off her spunk and told photographers that they were “not coming” to Louis’s christening party.