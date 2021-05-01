Nicole Kidman Looks Like Lucille Ball’s Twin In New Set Pics With Javier Badem As Desi Arnez — Pic

Nicole Kidman has transformed into the 1950s icon Lucille Ball for a new movie role, and she looked like the spitting image of her with fiery, red hair.

Nicole Kidman proved she’s so ready to take on the iconic role of Lucille Ball, when she was seen on the set of her upcoming movie, Being The Ricardos, in full glam. The Australian actress, 53, and her co-star Javier Bardem, 52, looked like the spitting image of the 1950s TV icon and her husband, Desi Arnaz as they arrived on the Los Angeles film set. In the April 30 snaps, Nicole wore a sleek blue vest over a blush pink blouse with bell sleeves, and matching blue trousers.

As fans would know, she’s been rocking fiery red locks for the role, which Lucille favored throughout the end of her career. It comes just days after fans were given their first glimpse of the Aaron Sorkin-helmed biopic, which examines the I Love Lucy star’s marriage to Desi. Nicole and Javier were spotted on set in full costume, with the actress’ red hair styled in tight curls to mimic Lucy. In the Long Beach, California sun, the bright color really shone through, making Nicole look more like the Hollywood starlet than ever before. As for Javier. he was dressed in a white tuxedo jacket, and black cummerbund, reminiscent of one of Desi’s most iconic looks.

Being The Ricardos is not a traditional biopic. Rather, it’s set in a single week in the 1950s, and focuses on the real-life couple as they go from a Monday table read of I Love Lucy to a Friday audience filming. Along the way, the couple face “a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage,” according to Deadline.

Tony Hale will play I Love Lucy’s executive producer and head writer Jess Oppenheimer, while Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy will play the show’s longtime writing partners Madelyn Pugh and Bob Caroll Jr. J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Spider-Man) and Nina Arianda (Billions, Midnight In Paris) will take on the role of playing William Frawley and Vivian Vance – aka Fred and Ethel, the neighbors on I Love Lucy.