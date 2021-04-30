Alex Sampson Makes A Splash With A Message Of Self-Acceptance In New ‘Cannonball’ Video

When looking into your reflection in the deep end of life, don’t ‘shy away’ from living your truth. Instead, do like singer-songwriter Alex Sampson says in his new video, and do a ‘Cannonball.

“The song is one of my favorites I’ve ever written,” Alex Sampson shares with HollywoodLife, and it’s not hard to see why. “Cannonball” — out today (Apr. 30) — is a self-love anthem, one that aims to inspire listeners to keep their heads above water, even when it feels like there’s no way to go but down. Set against an elegant piano melody, Alex delivers this encouragement (“Don’t shy away from who you are / Jump right in and do a cannonball”) to create a song perfect when you feel like you’re drowning in self-loathing and the pressures to fit in.

The accompanying video, premiering here on HollywoodLife, emphasizes the heart of the song. Alex – along with a diverse cast of characters – reflects on the place in the world. One by one, as they all dive into the pool, they come to accept that those characteristics that some might consider “flaws” are actually that which makes them shine, like the sun glinting across splashing waves. “Cannonball” is not unabashed optimism – “I can’t promise you no bad days,” sings Alex. “But I guarantee you’ll make mistakes / And you’re scared you’ll fall behind / Trust yourself / you’re just in time” – but a surprisingly mature perspective of hope and understanding. “I love the message,” says Alex, “and I hope it resonates with everyone as much as it does with me.”

“Cannonball” marks Alex’s first music of 2021 and comes after a very productive year. Though 2020 saw the world grind to a halt, Alex put out a handful of songs, including “Play Pretend,” “Tale Me Upstairs,” Let There Be Light,” and “Cold Shoulder.” That last song hit close to 100k streams within the first week of his debut, and since then, he’s continued to build a dedicated fanbase online. He found success with TikTok amassing over 1.9 million followers who eagerly watch him serenade them with music snippets (or tune in to see his adorable puppy, Toby.)

“Normally, TikTok is for lip-syncing,” the Ontario-native told the CBC in 2019. “But some people were singing, and so I downloaded TikTok, and I posted a singing video. I woke up the next day, and it had like 20,000 views.” Since then, the views and streams have continued to climb, as has the anticipation for his debut project. Alex has an EP in the works, reportedly set for release this fall.

—

“Cannonball” is out now.