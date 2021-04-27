Scottie Pippen’s Ex Karen Mourns Their Son Antron After He’s Laid To Rest: ‘The Pain Is Unbearable’

While bidding her beloved son, Antron Pippen, one final farewell, his mother Karen Pippen said his death ‘left a huge gap in my heart.’

“Your wings were ready but my heart wasn’t,” Karen Pippen (née McCollum) posted on Tuesday (Apr. 27), days after her and Scottie Pippen’s son Antron Jerrod Pippen was laid to rest. Karen shared an image from Antron’s memorial on Saturday, while pouring her heart out to her baby boy. “Son, it has been such a pleasure and honor to be your mother. You’ve left me with so many wonderful memories that I will treasure daily. Your transition has left a huge gap in my heart and the pain is quite unbearable. I will miss you tremendously and my love for you is forever. Rest well, my baby boy, until we meet again.”

Karen’s memorial follows the touching tribute from Antron’s father. On the day of Antron’s memorial, the former Chicago Bulls player shared a throwback photo of him goofing around with young Antron. It was a touching moment between father and son, made even more heartbreaking by what Scottie wrote. “Faithful, humble, and resilient,” wrote Scottie. “Loved by all who knew him. His life and legacy will endure. RIP.”

Antron passed away at age 33 on Apr. 18. The news of his death was first shared by his father, who said he was “heartbroken” over the loss. In a series of social media posts, Scottie shared photos of his son, while expressing how he and Antron “shared a love for basketball” and had “countless conversations” over the ins and outs of the game. While Antron’s cause of death wasn’t made known, Scottie said his son “suffered from chronic asthma,” and had he not had the condition, “he would’ve made it to the NBA.” The former Chicago Bulls player said he was “so proud of the man that [Antron] became.”

“Please keep his Mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” added Scottie. He and Karen were married from 1988 to 1990. Seven years after his split from Karen, Scottie tied the knot with Larsa Pippen (née Younan). Larsa also paid tribute to Antron following his death. “Some truths in life are hard to accept,” she wrote on Apr. 18, adding that the “memories” of Antron will “never be forgotten.”

“They will always remain with us forever. You are forever in our hearts,” added Larsa. “We love [you] and will miss [you] always.” She followed that message with a reminder to her followers. “Live is too short! Make the most of it. You don’t know when your last day is. Value the people who love you.”