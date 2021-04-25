Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Color Coordinate On Date Night 9 Mos. After Welcoming Baby Willa — Pics

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have rocked similar, burnt orange outfits when they stepped out hand-in-hand for a rare date night.

Joe Jonas, 31, and Sophie Turner, 25, are the coolest mom and dad! The new parents, who welcomed their daughter Willa nine months ago, stepped out together for a rare date night at celebrity hot spot Craig’s in West Hollywood on April 24. The Game of Thrones actress rocked a matching orange set, featuring a patterned crop top with a high neckline and cutouts. She paired the cute, long sleeved top with orange trousers that flared at the bottom, and a black leather jacket.

Sophie also accessorized with gold hoop earrings, strappy orange sandals, and a black Louis Vuitton handbag as she slicked her bright blonde tresses back into a ponytail, and rocked cat eye-style makeup. Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers hitmaker rocked a pair of brown trousers with a matching, short sleeved shirt which he left unbuttoned. Proving he’s totally in touch with the latest trends, Joe also donned a colorful, beaded necklace and a pair of converse. Of course, the pair also wore beige protective face masks.

The couple, who recently revealed they received the COVID-19 vaccine, also hit up sushi restaurant Nobu for a romantic night out on April 20. The British beauty opted for a purple silk ensemble, including a loose top and matching trousers, which featured an asymmetrical, psychedelic print. Talk about a fashionista! It came just one week after she practically broke the internet when she reacted to Taylor Swift‘s newly released song “Mr. Perfectly Fine”. Having originally written the song in the late 2000s, fans speculated that it was about Joe.

The actress took to her Instagram Story to share that she was totally vibing the track. “It’s not NOT a bop,” she wrote, tagging Taylor in the post. The “Blank Space” singer, who dated Joe briefly in 2008, then re-shared Sophie’s story, proving there was zero bad blood. “forever bending the knee for the queen of the north,” Taylor wrote in response. We’re so here for women supporting women!