Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, Rocks A Swimsuit To ‘Relax’ In The Pool On ‘Me Time’ Getaway

While enjoying a getaway for some self care, Sarah Michelle Gellar blocked out the noise by hitting the pool in her swimsuit.

It’s swimsuit season, and Sarah Michelle Gellar is getting in on the fun! The 44-year-old mom of two left the kids at home for a relaxing vacation, and she took to Instagram on April 22 to share a photo of herself on the trip. In the pic, she’s chest-deep in a vast, empty pool, with her face titled toward the sun. The top of her black swimsuit is also on display, and she looks blissfully peaceful as she’s soaking up the warmth.

“Yup….I remember how to do this,” she captioned the pic. “I was actually concerned I wouldn’t remember how to relax but thankfully it’s like riding a bike.” Sarah didn’t mention where she is in her warm-weather photo, but she did previously tease on Instagram that she’d be traveling somewhere on her own. After more than a year in quarantine with two kids, she certainly deserved the getaway!

The location is likely outside of the United States, as Sarah posted a photo of herself holding up her passport before her travels on April 21. “Well I finally did it….on a plan, no kids, heading off for some me time,” she wrote. “And not the 2020 kind where I lock myself in my closet to do Zooms in a modicum of peace.” She suited up safely for the plane, wearing a face mask and shield to ward off the coronavirus, as well.

Sarah appears to be on this trip totally solo, even without her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. The two met while filming I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997, and started dating three years later. They tied the knot in 2002. Now, they have two kids together — their daughter, Charlotte, is 11, and son, Rocky, is eight.”

SMG and Freddie have one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages, and are still so in love to this day. The lovebirds are very private when it comes to their children, but they’re not shy when it comes to expressing their love for one another on social media. The #relationshipgoals are real!