Penelope Disick, 8, Looks Like Mom Kourtney’s Twin As She Snuggles Up To Scott In Selfie

Penelope Disick was practically her mom, Kourtney Kardashian’s, mini-me in a new selfie that the eight-year-old’s dad, Scott, shared to his Instagram Story! See the precious pic.

Scott Disick got in some mid-day snuggles with his daughter, Penelope Disick, on April 21. In a sweet selfie snap, which the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, shared to his Instagram Story, Scott and his eight-year-old daughter snuggled up for a bit of rest and relaxation. Scott, who sported a bucket hat and a black and white flannel, checked out the camera while reclining on, what appeared to be, a comfy white sofa.

 

Snuggled up right next to him was precious Penelope! The eight-year-old gazed up at the camera with her soft brown fringe just grazing her forehead. Neither Scott nor Penelope smiled for the snap, but the two looked extra sweet and cozy next to each other. Not only was the snap super cute, but Penelope proved that she is looking more and more like her adoring mom, Kourtney Kardashian, every single day!

Penelope even showed off that she can imitate her mom to near perfection back in March. While goofing around with one of her pals, Penelope recreated a memorable scene from KUWTK in which the Poosh founder, 42, says that she cries herself “to sleep every night.” Penelope lip-synced almost perfectly to the audio, and the final product made for a pretty funny showcase of her wit.

Of course, Kourtney couldn’t be prouder to the mom of such a special little girl like Penelope. Nearly one year ago, in May 2020, Kourtney penned an emotional caption on Instagram that was completely dedicated to her daughter. “Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them),” she began her caption, which accompanied a photo of the mother-daughter duo.

“Believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter,” Kourt concluded the post. Penelope clearly has such a remarkable and special bond with her parents and it’s such fun for fans to watch the youngster grow up right before their eyes!