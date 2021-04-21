Rihanna Buys $10M Mansion Next Door To $13.8M House She Bought 3 Months Ago — See Pics

Rihanna has a new neighbor — herself! The singer seems to be building a compound, as she purchased the mansion next door to her house.

Rihanna is growing her real estate portfolio! The Savage X Fenty founder, 33, has purchased a property for $10 million in Beverly Hills, next door to the $13.8 million mansion she bought just three months earlier. It seems the “Umbrella” hitmaker could be building herself a compound, as the two properties cover more than an acre of land, per the The Hollywood Reporter. RiRi’s new gated mansion, which was built in the 1930s, features four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, with over 3,500 square feet of living space.

The Tudor-style structure has a large family room that opens up into the kitchen, and also boasts formal dining and living rooms. In addition, the house has a spacious backyard with a large swimming pool and expansive patch of lawn. The new property brings her total living space to 11,000 square feet, with off-street parking space for at least 10 cars.

The singer recently stepped out for a date night with A$AP Rocky, and the pair looked super stylish as they hit the town in West Hollywood. The couple were spotted leaving the celeb hot spot Delilah’s at 3.30am, after a night of fun. Rihanna rocked a gorgeous black mini dress with tassels hanging from the end of the skirt, and a fur-trimmed leather trench coast as she casually slicked her hair up into a bun.

Of course, Rihanna always looks flawless, and she recently gave fans a look at her go-to skin care and makeup routine. She explained that great makeup always comes back to having great skin as well, and in her video for Fenty Skin, she opened up about her quick process for a natural makeup look. “I could go and pretend I woke up like this,” she said, showing off the look. “It’s believable. Look how good the makeup looks on top of these face products. It just marries perfectly, and that’s what I really wanted you to see. And it doesn’t take much ’cause if you got good skin you don’t need too much makeup.”