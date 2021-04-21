Chrissy Teigen Reveals ‘Wonderful & Kind’ Meghan Markle Reached Out To Her After She Lost Her Baby

Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle have struck up a sweet friendship after both going through heartbreaking miscarriages in 2020.

Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen both dealt with unimaginable loss in 2020 — Meghan miscarried her second child in July, while Chrissy lost her third child, Jack, while 20 weeks pregnant in September. Both women have publicly spoken about what they went through, and behind the scenes, they formed a low-profile friendship. “She’s been so kind to me ever since we connected,” Chrissy revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “She had written me about baby Jack and loss. She is really wonderful and so kind.”

Chrissy added that Meghan is “just as kind as everyone says she is,” which is why it’s been shocking for her to see so much negative press about the former Suits star. “What is actually wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious and so crazy when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are?” she wondered. “She’s a really wonderful girl.”

Andy Cohen also got Chrissy to reveal that she’d spoken to Meghan in the weeks since her and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. However, the supermodel didn’t get any “extra” tea behind-the-scenes. “She’s been very honest and very open about what she’s been open with,” Chrissy explained. “I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning.”

Chrissy did not reveal whether she and Meghan have hung out in person, or if they’ve only connected through their phones thus far. However, with Meghan and Harry now residing in California like Chrissy and her family, there’s certainly a possibility! Meghan is currently pregnant with a baby girl, who is due this summer.

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently opened up about her plans for more kids with husband, John Legend. “I can’t imagine a life without more [children], so we’ll see!” she told People. The couple had their first two babies — Luna and Miles — via IVF, while Jack was unexpectedly conceived naturally. “My mind is open to any way there is about having that child,” Chrissy added, in an interview with Refinery 29. “I’m honestly not sure I would ever stop having children. I love being a mom and I can’t imagine ever saying, ‘Well, I’m done. I’m good on kids.’ My IVF journey has not ended at all.” She added that she still has some viable frozen embryos left, and would be willing to harvest more eggs if needed, as well.