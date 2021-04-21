Watch

Chrissy Teigen Reveals ‘Wonderful & Kind’ Meghan Markle Reached Out To Her After She Lost Her Baby

Model Chrissy Teigen was seen going shopping with her mom and baby Miles in Los Angeles, CA.Pictured: Miles Theodore Stephens,Chrissy TeigenRef: SPL5044654 261118 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Shotbyjuliann / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attending a birthday party with their kids. Pictured: John Legend BACKGRID USA 30 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Stefan / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attending a birthday party with their kids. Pictured: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend BACKGRID USA 30 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Stefan / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend shop for fresh groceries at Bristol Farms. Pictured: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Stefan / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle have struck up a sweet friendship after both going through heartbreaking miscarriages in 2020.

Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen both dealt with unimaginable loss in 2020 — Meghan miscarried her second child in July, while Chrissy lost her third child, Jack, while 20 weeks pregnant in September. Both women have publicly spoken about what they went through, and behind the scenes, they formed a low-profile friendship. “She’s been so kind to me ever since we connected,” Chrissy revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “She had written me about baby Jack and loss. She is really wonderful and so kind.”

Chrissy added that Meghan is “just as kind as everyone says she is,” which is why it’s been shocking for her to see so much negative press about the former Suits star. “What is actually wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious and so crazy when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are?” she wondered. “She’s a really wonderful girl.”

chrissy teigen john legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the Grammys. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Andy Cohen also got Chrissy to reveal that she’d spoken to Meghan in the weeks since her and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. However, the supermodel didn’t get any “extra” tea behind-the-scenes. “She’s been very honest and very open about what she’s been open with,” Chrissy explained. “I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning.”

Chrissy did not reveal whether she and Meghan have hung out in person, or if they’ve only connected through their phones thus far. However, with Meghan and Harry now residing in California like Chrissy and her family, there’s certainly a possibility! Meghan is currently pregnant with a baby girl, who is due this summer.

meghan markle prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holds hands. (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently opened up about her plans for more kids with husband, John Legend. “I can’t imagine a life without more [children], so we’ll see!” she told People. The couple had their first two babies — Luna and Miles — via IVF, while Jack was unexpectedly conceived naturally. “My mind is open to any way there is about having that child,” Chrissy added, in an interview with Refinery 29. “I’m honestly not sure I would ever stop having children. I love being a mom and I can’t imagine ever saying, ‘Well, I’m done. I’m good on kids.’ My IVF journey has not ended at all.” She added that she still has some viable frozen embryos left, and would be willing to harvest more eggs if needed, as well.