Vanessa Hudgens Slays In Hot Pink Bikini & Matching Head Scarf On Miami Getaway

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to share a new pic of herself posing while rocking sunglasses and a stylish tie-dye patterned two-piece swimsuit while hanging out with a drink at a hotel.

Vanessa Hudgens, 32, was having a “a great time” at Dave Grutman and Pharrell‘s new hotel, The Goodtime Hotel in Miami, FL on Apr. 17 and was looking amazing! The actress showed off a hot pink and orange tie-dye patterned bikini and matching head scarf in one of her latest Instagram pics, which was taken while she was relaxing with a frozen drink outside the hotel. She also wore sunglasses as her short locks hung down to her shoulders and accessorized with necklaces, a bracelet, and a belly button ring.

“Great time @thegoodtimehotel congratulations @davegrutman and @pharrell on the beautiful hotel ❤️❤️🙏🏽,” Vanessa wrote in the caption for the snapshot. Once she shared it, her fans couldn’t help but shower her with compliments. “Wow!” one fan exclaimed while another called her “beautiful.” A third asked her to marry them and many more shared heart-eyed emojis.

In addition to her bikini photo, Vanessa shared a photo of herself happily swimming in the ocean while wearing a white bucket hat and smiling at the camera. “Therapeutic,” she wrote in the caption of the fun photo. She also showed off her sunburn in a selfie she took in a car while wearing a black face mask. “I don’t need sunscreen I said. LOL SMH,” she cheekily wrote over the pic.

When she wasn’t enjoying her outdoor activities during her recent getaway, Vanessa was attending the Goodtime Hotel’s opening party. She wore a sleek black dress to the event and posed for photographers while looking confident and gorgeous. The outfit choice had cut-out sections on the sides, giving off a classic yet sexy look.

Vanessa’s latest Florida visit is just one of many times she’s visited the state. She spent time there to visit her boyfriend Cole Tucker, 24, who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates, while he did his spring training. The lovebirds were first spotted together in Nov. when they stepped out for dinner and by Valentine’s Day, the High School Musical star made their relationship Instagram official by posting a photo of them kissing. “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us,” she captioned it.