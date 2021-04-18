DMX’s Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Thanks God For Rapper After His Death: ‘My Everything’

Two weeks after the late rapper DMX sadly passed away, his fiance Desiree Lindstrom paid tribute to him in a heartrending Instagram post.

Desiree Lindstrom, the fiance of rapper DMX, has paid tribute to her longtime partner after his sad passing on April 9. She took to Instagram on April 17, thanking God for blessing her with the musician, and father of her son, Exodus. “The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered,” she wrote in her caption. “My best friend, my baby, my love…truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons…forever X.”

The post featured a pixellated photo of the pair, seemingly at a bar of a club, cuddled up close together. DMX wore a black tee and a heavy chain necklace, while Desiree rocked an off the shoulder blue dress. “Praying for god to comfort you . It’s really so sad. I pray you find peace and strength during a hard time,” one fan commented, while another mourned, “Gosh, this one TRULY hurts. I legit cried. Still in disbelief.”

The mother-of-one also paid tribute to her late beau with a tattoo in his honor. Former Black Ink crew member Krystal Kills shared the photo in an April 11 Instagram post, which showed the new ink on Desiree’s inner forearm. Just above her wrist was the phrase “Dog Love” accompanied by an “X” logo. DMX — born Earl Simmons — often used dog imagery in his lyrics and had a beloved pitbull named Boomer. “Our sources say Desiree considers a dog’s love to be unconditional, much like X’s,” TMZ reported.

The beloved rapper passed away at the age of 50, just one week after suffering a heart attack. “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” a rep for the musician said in a statement. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.” Our thoughts are with his friends and family.