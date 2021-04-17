J.Lo Reportedly ‘Likes’ Cryptic Quote About Being ‘Manipulated’ After Announcing A-Rod Split

Jennifer Lopez reportedly liked a quote that slammed people who ‘don’t give a f*ck’ about others, just a couple of days after she announced her split from longtime love Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, got fans’ attention on Apr. 15 when she reportedly liked an Instagram post that bashed people who pretend to care when they really don’t, according to The Sun. The post included a quote from author r.h. Sin, who is also the one who shared it on his social media page just one day after the singer and her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, 45, announced their breakup. “Don’t make her think you care when you have never given a f**k about her,” the quote read.

A caption was also added to the post. “Don’t let them manipulate you. How many times have you been told ‘I love you’ by someone who has continued to treat you like sh*t? ” it read.

Jennifer’s like of the post appears to be gone now and it could be because of the attention she received for it. It comes after she and Alex released a statement about the end of their engagement and relationship.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in the joint statement, which was released to the Today Show. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Before the announcement, they admitted they were “working through some things” after a Page Six report claimed they had already split up on Mar. 12. The outlet also reported that the breakup came after allegations that the former New York Yankees player had been involved with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy while still with Jennifer. Madison later denied anything had happened between her and Alex and friends of his claimed they only exchanged a few direct messages but have never actually met in person.

Jennifer and Alex first started dating in 2017 and became engaged in Mar. 2019.