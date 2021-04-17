Ben Affleck Is Such A Doting Dad As He Takes Son Samuel, 9, To Swim Practice — See Pic

See Pic

Now that Ben Affleck is done shooting his movie, the 45-year-old actor is back in Los Angeles with his children. That means he could take his son Samuel to swim practice, where they were photographed together.

Ben Affleck has been all over the place, from shooting on movie sets in Massachusetts to taking his son to swim practices in Los Angeles! On April 16, the 45-year-old actor was occupied with the latter duty. Ben could be seen with his son Samuel, 9, as they got out of a vehicle outside of Samuel’s swim team practice in Los Angeles. Samuel was geared up for practice, while Ben hid his recently-shaved face behind a medical face mask.

Despite the mask, some stubble could be seen. Ben can let his beard grow out now if he pleases too, since the actor finished shooting his latest movie called The Tender Bar. On April 14, Ben could be seen sharing a celebratory hug with his director, fellow famous actor George Clooney, as they wrapped up filming for the movie about a “a boy growing up on Long Island” who “seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s bar,” per the film’s description on IMDb. The movie is an on-screen adaptation of the memoir of the same name written by J. R. Moehringer.

Filming took place in Massachusetts, which required Ben to spend time away from Los Angeles where his kids Samuel, Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, live along with their mom (Ben’s ex-wife), Jennifer Garner, 49. Ben’s facial hair took a wild journey amid shooting: at first, he sported a very grown-out beard while filming on the East Coat in the middle of March. It eventually vanished, and Ben looked years younger as he was seen playing softball beard-free with George on April 7.

Ben still flew back to LA amid filming, though. He was even seen picking up his son, Samuel, from swim practice in LA on March 26. Ben really is a devoted father: he can act on a big-budget movie while still doing regular dad duties! This is nothing new, though. Before the pandemic, Ben was always spotted picking up his three kids from school.