Taylor Swift Reveals The Truth About Her Missing Cat Meredith In Hilarious New Video — Watch

Taylor Swift took some time to address ‘a very pressing issue,’ following her longtime fans’ requests to know where the singer’s beloved cat, Meredith, has been! See her video.  

Mystery solved! Taylor Swift‘s beloved cat, Meredith, made a triumphant return to the singer’s social media in a brand new video — well, sort of. Fans of the folklore songstress, 31, have always been expert detectives and decoders when it comes to spotting Easter Eggs in her songs, music videos, and social media. But even the most eagle-eyed Swiftie couldn’t figure out why Meredith hadn’t been in any social media posts from the star. So, naturally, Taylor intervened and explained what was going on with Meredith in her April 16 video post to Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

“We’ve been hearing some rumors on the internet, recently…I mean, they’re not about you, Benj, but they’re about your sister,” Taylor began her video, while holding her catBenjamin Button. Taylor then shared a slew of messages she’d seen from fans asking “girl, where is Meredith?” One fan even wrote a statement that read, “I’m getting worried for Meredith, we haven’t seen her in a while.”

Then Taylor shared text to her video, which read, “The truth is, Meredith just HATES having her picture taken.” What followed was a series of snapshots the “Lover” singer captured that featured Meredith in compromising positions — clearly, she was not ready for the paw-parazzi. After the series of photos ended, Taylor returned with a final word to her fans.

“So, yea. There it is, there you have it. That’s the explanation. She’s just a really private little cat,” Taylor said. “She likes her business kept to herself; she doesn’t like a camera shoved in her face and who can blame her. So, there’s your update on Meredith,” Taylor said, before footage of Meredith scurrying away from the camera appeared. “So do you have any comment on the recent allegations that you’re a missing cat?” Taylor’s voice could be heard saying.

Along with the video, Taylor also captioned the clip, and thanked her many fans for getting her album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) back to the top of the charts! “WELL WELL WELL you all really went out and left my greatest expectations in shambles this week,” she began the caption. “Word on the street is you made Fearless (my version) the biggest country album first week of the last 6 years and the top release of 2021 so far. Honestly??? How?? Did I get this lucky???? I wanted to say thank you to you so today I will be addressing a very pressing issue,” she said, teasing the video. Fans are surely happy to know that sweet little Meredith is doing a-ok! Now, back to listening to “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”