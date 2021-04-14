Exclusive Premiere

Tyra Madison Takes A Ride Towards An ‘Easy Kind Of Love’ In New Upbeat Video For ‘Weekend’

After a year of feeling like a ‘hostage’ in her own home, ‘cosmopolitan country’ singer Tyra Madison is headed to the beach in ‘Weekend,’ a video celebrating ‘an easy kind of love.’

The Commodores once sang about being “easy like Sunday Morning,” but Tyra Madison is taking the whole “Weekend” to enjoy an effortless, stress-free, too-good-to-be-true-but-really-is kind of love. In the video for her new song, premiering here on HollywoodLife, Tyra decides to call in sick for all the stresses and pains of everyday living. Instead of dealing with headaches and heartaches, Tyra’s packing up the convertible and hitting the beach. Oh, and there’s room for someone special. “When I’m with you, babe / You know how to make even a Monday / Feel like the weekend,” she sings on the chorus while out on the scenic sands of South Florida.

“The entire process of shooting the music video for ‘Weekend’ came together almost effortlessly,” Tyra shares with HollywoodLife. “My family was going to be taking a quick vacation to Ft. Lauderdale Beach, and I thought, ‘why NOT shoot the video in beautiful, sunny Florida?’ The entire concept came together perfectly once we decided on the location and the director, Dov Gurewicz, really brought the treatment home. I couldn’t be happier with how everything turned out.”

“After being stuck inside during the pandemic throughout the last year, I thought everyone else could use an upbeat, feel-good song – just like I needed!” adds Trya. “After my last single of ‘Hostage,’ I needed something that was on the opposite side of the spectrum, and that’s exactly what ‘Weekend’ is for me. It’s a song about an easy kind of love. I can’t wait to hear how fans jam out in their cars with the windows down on a bright, sunny day or dance around on the beach with their toes in the sand with a drink in hand. That’s all I could ever hope for with this single!”

This new single from the self-described “cosmopolitan country artist” was written by Jesse Lee and Will Weatherly, along with Brooke Eden. It’s a perfect feel-good tune to showcase Tyra’s range, following the aforementioned “Hostage,” an emotional anthem for those feeling trapped in the memory of a former love.

Tyra, a Kentucky native, has been building a buzz since relocating to Nashville to attend Belmont University. 2018 saw her debut single, “Ain’t No Dime,” and since then, she’s dropped a handful of catchy tracks, including “Saturdays Are For The Girls,” a cover of “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and “Right Girl Wrong Time,” a 2020 song that found its way to the Top 5 on iTunes’ country chart. During the 2020 pandemic, Tyra has connected with her fans through her TikTok account, showcasing her humor, glamour, positivity, and undeniable music talent.