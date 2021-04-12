Report

Jesse Williams & Ex-Wife Reportedly Ordered By Judge To Attend ‘High Conflict’ Parenting Class

SplashNews
Jesse Williams Jesse Williams, star of 'Grey's Anatomy', in Mayfair, London, Britain - 09 Jul 2012
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND ** Florence, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Love is in the air for Jesse Williams and his new beau, Taylour Paige, who enjoy a romantic nighttime stroll through Florence, Italy that culminates with dinner in the city. The two seem inseparable during the outing!Pictured: Jesse Williams, Taylour Paige BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Focus Pictures / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ellen Pompeo, left, and Jesse Williams, of 'Grey's Anatomy'?, pose in the press room with the award for favorite network TV drama at the People's Choice Awards at the Nokia Theatre, in Los Angeles 2015 People's Choice Awards - Press Room, Los Angeles, USA
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Randy Holmes/Abc-Tv/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5886266dq)Jesse Williams, Sandra Oh, Sara RamirezGrey's Anatomy - 2005ABC-TVUSATelevision View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee’s custody drama rages on. Now, the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star reportedly has to enroll in a conflict-management course with his ex-wife.

Even though Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee reportedly finalized their divorce in October 2020, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for these former lovers. Jesse, 39, and Aryn, 39, are supposedly still struggling with custody issues regarding their two kids – son Maceo, 5, and seven-year-old daughter Sadie – and now, TMZ claims that they’ve obtained court documents that state the Grey’s Anatomy star must undergo an online program for “high conflict parents.” The 6-session program helps parents work on “strategies for reducing conflicts in co-parenting relationships.”

Supposedly, this court order came down after Jessie “tried and failed” to modify a pre-existing court order regarding custody and visitation rights, according to TMZ. Jesse and Aryn have been sharing joint legal and physical custody, as per the details of their finalized divorce, according to TMZ. This seemed like an amicable end to a custody battle that got quite nasty at one point. The two reportedly went back and forth in the courts, with Jessie reportedly claiming that Aryn, at first, wouldn’t allow him to see their kids for more than 3 hours a day. When the couple settled their split in October, it seemed like they finally reached a compromise.

Jesse Williams and his then-wife Aryn Drake-Lee attend The Mistake Room 2015 Benefit Exhibition (SplashNews)

Jesse and Aryn split in 2017 after five years of marriage. Shortly after the split, Jesse had to battle cheating allegations and reports that he was dating Minka Kelly. Supposedly, Jesse’s love life was a factor in the split and custody agreements. Aryn reportedly filed documents that claimed that Jesse had already exposed their kids to a “revolving door” of women. Months later, the two reportedly reached a custody arrangement that included a clause that claimed they couldn’t “introduce a person with whom he or she has a romantic relationship to the children until the relationship has endured at least six months.”

Jesse Williams and wife Aryn Drake-Lee spend the day shopping with Stacey Dash in 2013 (Shutterstock)

Since the breakup, Jesse has been romantically linked to sports anchor Taylor Rooks and actress Taylour Paige. In August 2020, Jesse debuted not just a wild hair makeover, but he also revealed that he had a new, massive back tattoo. Roulette,” he captioned the now-deleted image of angel wings inked across his shoulder blades.