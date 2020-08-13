‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams Shows Off Massive Angel Wings Back Tattoo In New Shirtless Pic

One of our favorite TV doctors has debuted some new ink! Jesse Williams aka Dr Avery showed off a massive pair of angel wings tattooed on his back.

Just two weeks after debuting a wild hair makeover, Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams gave fans their first glimpse at a massive tattoo on his back! The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on August 13, sharing a grainy snap of his muscular back, with a huge pair of angel wings tattooed across his shoulder blades. “roulette,” he captioned the image. Although he hasn’t confirmed whether the tattoo is permanent, fans in the comments section were loving the new ink. “Woah!!!!! Gorgeous Gorgeous Gorgeous!!!! Now I’m blown away,” one follower wrote, while another commented, “DAMN!!!” HollywoodLife has reached out to Jesse’s reps for comment on whether or not the ink is permanent!

The actor, who portrays Dr. Jackson Avery on the long running medical drama, also dyed his buzzcut hair a vibrant blue color back in July. He took to Instagram to show off the new ‘do, and his fans were vocal about how much they loved the dramatic change. Thousands jumped into the comments section, dropping heart eye emojis and flame emojis while Jesse’s girlfriend, Hit the Floor star Taylour Paige, seemed amused by her beau’s major hair makeover. “Oh here you go,” she teased in his comments section.

His co-star Ellen Pompeo, 50, recently opened up about playing the role of Meredith Grey on the show since its premiere in 2005. She revealed part of the reason she decided to stick with the role had to do with her age and financial considerations. “I got in the game late. I didn’t start Grey’s until I was 33, and then I started having kids at 40,” she said in a new interview. “If I started the show when I was younger, [like] 25, I probably would have dipped out when I was 31, 32, [when] my six-year contract was up, but my age had a lot to do with it.” Grey’s Anatomy just finished airing its 16th season in Apr. and a 17th season is set to premiere later this year.