Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Enjoy A Romantic Bike Ride In Her Hometown Of Santa Barbara — See Pic

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were out enjoying springtime weather in Santa Barbara, going for a couple’s bike ride minus baby Daisy.

Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom took an eco-friendly tour of her hometown of Santa Barbara, CA on Thurs. Apr. 8, biking around the oceanfront city. The pair rode S-Works pushbikes as they made their way around town, stopping by a furniture store and gardening shop. Katy did a superb rewear of a full-length, white-and-striped maxi dress she originally wore on a Sat. Apr. 3 trip to the beach with the couple’s seven-month-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

This time for her bike ride, Katy paired the beach coverall with tight white pants underneath. Since the sides of the dress slit up past her knees, it was perfect to add trousers to the look for a more bike-friendly outfit, as she moved the skirt between her legs. Just as she did at the beach, the 36-year-old donned the same small straw sun hat and pink face mask with black and white dots on it, and had beachy flip flops on her feet to do the pedaling.

While Katy was beach-casual perfection for their bike outing, Orlando went with an all-denim look. The 44-year-old actor donned faded jeans rolled up at the ankles and a blue long-sleeve snap-up front collared shirt. It appeared to be made of a lighter denim fabric, but nonetheless he still was able to pull off wearing a Canadian Tuxedo while still looking casually stylish.

The couple left daughter Daisy at home as they spent their day biking and checking out stores. Their eco-friendly rides came with quite a price tag, as Orlando was seen in the seat of the $13,525 ‘Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo SL’ and Katy went for a less expensive ‘S-Works Turbo Como 3.0 650B’ that starts at $3,250. But with Katy raking in a reported $25 million a season as a judge on American Idol, money’s hardly an issue.

Katy and Orlando just bought a stunning mansion in Montecito — right next door to Santa Barbara — in Feb. 2021 for $14.2 million. Being just 90 minutes up the coast from L.A., it’s the perfect place to raise their baby girl while having Katy’s family close by. They’ll definitely be able to find loving relatives willing to babysit Daisy on a moment’s notice should Katy and Orlando want to do something as a couple…like go for a bike ride!