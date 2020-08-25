‘MDLLA’s Josh Flagg Reveals Why Harry & Meghan Chose To Live In Montecito After They Buy $14 Million Home

‘MDLLA’s & real estate expert Josh Flagg is weighing in EXCLUSIVELY on why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle would want to settle down in Montecito of all places!

After being a staple on Bravo’s hit reality show Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Josh Flagg, 35, has proven he knows a thing or two about real estate in the SoCal area. While many are wondering why Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 39, chose to call Montecito home during a pandemic, Josh completely understands. “Montecito and Malibu are on fire,” Josh told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on Aug. 18 of the cities’ popularity right now. “Since this has happened, their markets have just gone crazy.”

Meghan and Harry moved into the $14 million mansion earlier this year after they made headlines for stepping away from their royal duties as well. The home, which is reportedly 18,000 sq. feet, comes equipped with nine bedrooms and a whopping 16 bathrooms! That’s not all though! The spread supposedly has rose gardens, a two-bedroom guest house, and even a children’s cottage which is perfect for their son Archie, 1.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t the only famous faces in the area that celebs love to call home! Oprah Winfrey, 66, Ellen DeGeneres, 62, along with wife Portia DiRossi, 47, also have homes in Montecito, and it’s becoming even more popular than LA for buyers. “It’s always been cheaper in those places but not really right now,” Josh said of the difference in price between the two cities. “They really might be more expensive than LA at the moment.”

Though he didn’t have a hand in the sale of Meghan and Harry’s home, Josh did just finish working with Lori Loughlin, 56, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 57. The couple, who were just sentenced to time in jail for their involvement in the college admissions scandal, sold their home for a whopping $18.75 million with Josh’s help. “The buyer is one of my really close friends,” Josh said of how he got the job. “It’s a beautiful, transitional Spanish. What does that mean? It means it’s been redone and it’s a contemporary Spanish but it has traditional aspects to it. It’s got modern aspects to it. It’s perfect. It’s beautiful. She has really good taste.”

With the season slowly winding down, Josh is keeping mum on what we can expect from the dramatic real estate driven show. “I’m not allowed to,” Josh said of any spoilers. “It’s going to be good though, how is that?” Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs at Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.